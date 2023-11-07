Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew Michael go Instagram official on dinner date with her son Charley

Singer Louise Redknapp is off the market and has made her relationship with new boyfriend Instagram official.

The former Eternal star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp. The pair tied the knot in 1998 and remained together until 2017. Louise and Jamie share two sons – Charley and Beau.

Jamie has since moved on and got re-married to model Frida Andersson and welcomed another child. Louise, on the other hand, has remained single until recently. In September, Louise confirmed with that she was in a new relationship.

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise wishes her man a ‘happy birthday’

As previously reported, Louise, 49, is dating businessman Drew Michael, 40. While the pair were previously papped together a few months back, Louise has yet to show him off to her followers. Until now.

In her latest Instagram upload today (October 7), the Beautiful Inside hitmaker can be seen on an evening out with Drew. The stylish star stunned in a semi-sheer lace number and looked glam for the occasion.

In the following slide, the pair were joined by Louise’s eldest son, Charley.

“Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x,” Louise wrote in her caption.

Fans are happy for Louise’s new relationship

Louise’s fans immediately took to the comments section to praise her new relationship.

“Lovely to see you happy,” one person shared.

“Absolutely beautiful. So happy you put your boys first after your break up, you deserve happiness xxxx,” a second remarked. “This makes me happy,” a third commented.

