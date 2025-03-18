Why Louise Redknapp has never looked for her biological father

Pop star Louise Redknapp revealed the real reason she never tried to look for her biological father in a new interview.

The 2 Faced singer appeared on Fearne Cotton’s My Happy Place podcast and opened up about a series of topics, including gaining weight from medication and her “horrendous” split from Jamie Redknapp.

However, Louise, 50, also shared a revelation about her biological dad.

Louise was raised by her mum and stepfather (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp talks biological father

The former Eternal hitmaker was raised by her mother, Lynne Nurding, and stepfather, Tim. From a previous relationship, Tim had already had two young sons. During her childhood, Louise grew up with a family of five.

“The minute my mum met my stepdad and they had two boys, I actually thought ‘I’m happy with my lot,’” she said.

Louise, who shares sons Charley and Beau with Jamie, however, did later start to question the identity of her birth father.

She admitted: “It was only as I got older and had kids, that I thought ‘there is somebody out there that I could actually be walking down the street next to and I wouldn’t know’.”

“I had such a loyalty to my mum and my dad – he’s my stepdad but I call him my dad. My loyalty to them outweighed looking for somebody that I don’t know.

Louise confessed that even though she believes her family would “have allowed me or supported me, I’m really good at putting myself in other people’s shoes and I know that would hurt me, even if you don’t want to admit it”.

As a result, she thought: “I don’t want to hurt them in any way”.

Louise says her two sons got her through a hard time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise would have ‘just given up’ without her kids

After getting married in 1998, Louise and Jamie’s marriage came to an end in 2017.

At the time of their separation, the former Strictly star revealed to Fearne that she faced a “barrage of judgement and nastiness”. Louise insisted if it wasn’t for her two sons, she “would’ve just given up”.

She described the negative reaction as “just horrendous”, leaving her “the lowest pretty much a person could get to”.

The backlash from their split left Louise feeling like “such a villain”.

