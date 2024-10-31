Singer Louise Redknapp is on the cusp of a new and exciting chapter with boyfriend Drew Michaels as she approaches her milestone 50th birthday on November 4, it’s been reported.

After navigating through difficult times, including her surprising split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017, Louise is focused on new beginnings.

Louise split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Louise Redknapp ‘never been more in love’ with boyfriend

A source close to the star has now opened up to The Mirror about Louise’s current mindset.

“With her 50th birthday coming up, this is going to be the best year yet for Louise. She looks amazing, her career is flourishing and she’s never been more in love. People forget Louise has been through a lot and had a massive career – it’s like she’s lived a lot of lives. Going through such a public heartbreak was tough, but she’s more confident now and is really blossoming,” they revealed.

Marriage could definitely be on the cards again for Louise – her new relationship is so different to any other she’s been in.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp remarried in October 2021. Shortly after, he welcomed his son Raphael with model wife Frida Andersson.

This marked another challenging time for Louise.

“I’ve felt this as a mum… to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically [when she and Jamie split] and then changed again when Jamie got married and had a family,” she told the Daily Mail in 2023.

“Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple.”

Louise Redknapp is currently in a relationship with Drew Michael (Credit: Cover Images)

Louise and Drew

However, romance blossomed for Louise last year when she fell for Drew Michael, an ex-army man. The couple went Instagram official after being spotted together in September 2023.

Now, following a romantic vacation in Kefalonia, their friends are speculating that Louise may be open to getting married again.

An insider alleged: “Marriage could definitely be on the cards again for Louise – her new relationship is so different to any other she’s been in. Drew is very supportive of everything she does. We could be hearing wedding bells very soon.”

On Loose Women, Louise opened up about her relationship with Drew.

“He’s great and lovely,” she gushed. “It’s just nice, it’s been a really long time for me. I’ve been on my own for a long time. So, it’s lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy.”

The pop singer is also spending time pursuing her career, fashion endeavours and motherhood.

While her marriage to Jamie once meant prioritising his football career, she now enjoys putting herself and her ambitions first.

The source also continued: “When she was married to a footballer, her life revolved around going to games and his career. At times, hers was forced to take a back seat but now she is a point where she can put herself first.”

