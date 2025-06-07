Singer Louise Redknapp left her followers gushing as she showed off her incredible figure in the New York sun.

In recent weeks, the Pandora’s Kiss hitmaker, 50, has made many television appearances to promote her new album, Confessions. The dance record went on to debut in the top 10 last week, proving her recent hard work has paid off.

In an emotional social media post, Louise expressed: “Confessions is TOP 10! THANK YOU, you have all made me the happiest girl in the world today!”

Louise’s new album reached the top 10 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp in New York

After a busy run of promo, Louise has embarked on a trip to New York with a friend and documented her vacation in a new Instagram upload 15 hours ago (June 6).

“A little girls trip with Sue,” she wrote in her caption.

In the first slide, Louise posed in front of the famous Brooklyn Bride wearing a black bikini top and an unbuttoned white shirt. She paired the look with denim shorts and opted for black shades while sporting her long blonde locks down.

In a series of other snaps, Louise enjoyed time in the sun by the pool while in another pic, she shared a glam selfie with her friend.

During a walk around the city, the former Eternal star opted for a more laid-back ensemble, rocking a cap with a vest top.

‘Still stunning after all these years’

Louise’s post certainly didn’t go unnoticed as fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise how amazing she looks.

“Have a fantastic time you two xx Looks amazing xx,” one user wrote.

“You’re stunning and never age. What’s your secret?” another person shared.

“Enjoy !! You look absolutely beautiful, always have always will,” a third remarked.

“Yes Lou! You loook bloody amazing!” a fourth fan said.

“Wow,” a fifth wrote. Another echoed: “You look stunning!!”

