Singer Louise Redknapp celebrated a huge milestone after her new album, Confessions, entered the top 10.

The Beautiful Inside hitmaker, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as one-fourth of girl group Eternal, dropped her fifth studio album last Friday (May 23).

Despite a long pop career, Confessions became Louise’s first top 10 album since 1996’s Woman In Me, peaking at No. 8. Her last studio album, Heavy Love, released in 2020, just missed the top 10, reaching No. 11.

Louise’s new album went top 10 (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp says she is ‘so emotional’

Following the huge announcement, Louise took to Instagram to share a video with fans, thanking them for their support.

The 50-year-old star said she was “over the moon” and so “incredibly happy” about the news.

In another upload, Louise posed in front of a beachy backdrop while pouting and throwing peace signs up with both hands.

“Confessions is TOP 10! THANK YOU, you have all made me the happiest girl in the world today! I’ve been crying all day so emotional, I was doing this not just for me but for you all… thank you for getting behind this album, thank you for all the love, the messages, the support, the showing up at the signings, the gorgeous gifts, the relentless campaigning for this record… I really do have the best fans in the world!” she wrote in her caption.

“I’m so proud of this record and I couldn’t have done it with out all of you and of course my amazing team and all the incredible songwriters and producers I got to work with I can’t thank you all enough, sending you all so much love,” Louise continued.

She concluded: “Now…. Champagne for LouLou.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

‘Nobody deserves this moment more than you’

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate Louise on her success.

“So [bleep]ing proud! Back where you belong! YOU DID THIS!” one user wrote.

“Wonderful! Soooo happy for you – the album is amazing,” another person shared.

“Absolutely over the moon for you! You deserve this soooooooooo MUCH,” a third remarked.

“Absolutely deserved! So thrilled for you,” a fourth said.

“We are so happy for you, Lou. You deserve it xx,” a fifth fan expressed.

Read more: Why Louise Redknapp has never looked for her biological father

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!