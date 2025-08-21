Singer Louise Redknapp has been supported by fans after she revealed just how proud she was of her son Beau’s GCSE results.

The pop star, 50, is a proud mum to Charley, 21, and 16-year-old Beau, whom she shares with ex Jamie Redknapp, 52.

And this week, Louise couldn’t contain her excitement as she gushed over Beau, who “smashed” his GCSEs.

Louise Redknapp ‘super proud’ of teen son

On Thursday (August 21), hundreds of thousands of students all over the UK received their GCSE results – including Louise’s son, Beau.

Taking to her Instagram, Louise shared an adorable photo of her beaming alongside Beau, who had his arm wrapped around his famous mum’s shoulder.

Louise wrote in the caption: “Super proud of you Beau smashed your GCSEs!!!,” she wrote. “Good luck to all of the kids getting their results today! Sending lots of love.”

Fans congratulate Louise’s son

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to congratulate Louise’s teen. One person wrote: “Congrats @beau_redknapp, you must be over the moon, Lou.”

Another added: “Well done Beau! The world is your lobster. Enjoy celebrating.” A third chimed in: “Huge congratulations.”

Someone else penned: “Well done Beau well deserved.” A fifth then declared: “That’s a great picture congratulations on your exam results Beau.”

Charley turns 21

Beaut’s GCSE results come after Louise’s other son celebrated a major birthday milestone.

Last month, Louise’s son Charley turned 21 – and the singer shared a sweet tribute to her Instagram on his special day.

In the caption, she wrote: “How did this happen?! My baby is 21 years old today!!!

“Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life.

“You have an incredible future ahead of you keep on working hard and absolutely smashing it. I would however like to request that you now at the age of 21 learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we’ll get there for next year.”

