Louise Redknapp wishes rarely-seen son a happy 21st birthday as fans declare ‘he’s your double’

Louise Redknapp has delighted fans after she shared a sweet tribute to her son Charley on his milestone birthday.

The singer, 50, is a proud mum to Charley, and 16-year-old Blue, whom she shares with ex Jamie Redknapp, 52. And at the weekend, Louise celebrated Charley’s 21st birthday and paid tribute to him with a series of sweet snaps from over the years.

The singer shared a sweet tribute to her son (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp’s shock at son turning 21

On Sunday (July 27) Louise took to her Instagram to wish her son Charley a happy birthday. The Strictly star uploaded several photos of the mother-and-son duo.

In the caption, she wrote: “How did this happen?! My baby is 21 years old today!!!

“Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life.

“You have an incredible future ahead of you keep on working hard and absolutely smashing it. I would however like to request that you now at the age of 21 learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we’ll get there for next year.”

Louise added: “Happy Birthday Charley, Have the most amazing day! We love you so much. Love Mum Xxx.”

‘He’s the spitting image of you’

Louise’s loyal legion of followers rushed to the comments section to wish Charley a happy birthday, while also pointing out how much they look like one another.

“Happy 21st birthday. He’s the spitting image of you!” declared one fan.

Someone else added: “You look like he could be your brother not your son.” Echoing their thoughts, another chimed in: “He got his good looks from his mum.”

A fourth person also wrote: “Beautiful pics, he’s your double.”

Louise’s new romance

In other Louise news, the ageless beauty is in a new happy relationship with boyfriend Drew Michael, 41.

Previously, she married footballer Jamie Redknapp, 52, in Bermuda in 1998 in a “private” wedding. However, after 19 years of marriage, Jamie and Louise announced their split in December 2017.

Jamie got remarried to model Frida Andersson in 2021 and welcomed a son, Raphael, that same year.

What’s more, Louise has also moved on with hunky businessman Drew.

