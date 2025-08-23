Daisy Lowe previously addressed rumours of a lesbian relationship with Louise Redknapp, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing.

Model Daisy appeared on series 14 of the glitzy BBC One show back in 2016, alongside singer Louise Redknapp. Daisy was eliminated seventh, while Louise – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (August 23) – made it all the way to the final.

After the show wrapped, it was clear that Louise and Daisy had struck up a close friendship and rumours speculated that their relationship was more than just platonic.

And, a few years back, Daisy discussed the speculation…

Daisy Lowe on Louise Redknapp romance rumours

On Strictly in 2016, Daisy and Louise struck up a friendship that got some people talking. What’s more, shortly after, Louise announced her split from her husband of 19 years, footballer Jamie, and it was claimed that Daisy was to blame.

I’m aware of all the lesbian hints.

However, during an appearance on her podcast Femme in 2017, Daisy laughed off the rumours that she and Louise were romantically involved.

“I’m aware of all the lesbian hints. It actually makes me laugh,” Daisy quipped.

She added: “People find it strange we are friends. Why? She’s an amazing, warm, honest woman. I’m proud of her. This is what women should do, support each other.”

Louise ‘completely changed’ Daisy’s life

Daisy went on: “I don’t use best friend often especially with someone I’ve only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life. The two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another.”

Daisy also gushed over Louise supporting her through Strictly and said: “On the first day of Strictly rehearsals, Louise was in my dressing room chatting and I got a call telling me my grandfather had died. I went to the bathroom and sobbed. Louise was lovely. From then on she looked out for me.”

Louise ‘tried to laugh it off’

Meanwhile, in 2019, Louise also spoke about the Daisy romance rumours and told The Guardian: “Daisy and I only went out together four times or something. So the idea [that I left my husband for her]…

“I remember my kids saying: ‘Mum, are you going out with Daisy Lowe?’ And I had to say: ‘Guys, no.’ I became people’s morning entertainment while they read their paper on the train and ate their croissant. I tried to laugh it off, but the damage these stories were doing to me and those around me was huge.”

