Scarlett Thomas left in tears over dad Ryan’s ‘special’ gesture: ‘It’s personal to me’

Teenager Scarlett Thomas was left in tears after her dad, Ryan, surprised her with a huge gesture for her 17th birthday.

Scarlett has been in the spotlight for her entire life, as she is the daughter of Coronation Street stars Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien – who have reportedly been feuding for years.

But Scarlett has ventured into fame herself, taking a role in Waterloo Road alongside her uncle Adam Thomas. And now it seems her dad is doing whatever he can to support her future singing dreams.

Ryan backed Scarlett’s decision to not sit her GCSEs (Credit: PinPep/Cover Images)

Ryan Thomas’ huge gesture for daughter Scarlett

Recently, after Scarlett faced backlash over not sitting her GCSEs, she began putting her focus into her music career. And now, to celebrate her birthday, Ryan has brought things a step further for her.

Sharing an emotional video on his Instagram, Ryan surprised Scarlett with a newly renovated at-home recording studio. And the huge gesture left her in tears.

Alongside the video, Ryan penned: “I wanted to do something special for Scarlett’s birthday this year. Her passion is singing and I wanted her to have a place to switch off and focus on what she loves.

“So, I converted a room in the basement into a home studio. It was all a big surprise. Seeing her face made it all worth it.”

Every detail had been carefully thought out and planned by Ryan. And he even got a piece of artwork to go in the studio, which had an emotional connection.

Ryan explained: “My favourite part of the studio is the artwork by the genius Jake Hall. He asked me for five key memories, five words describing Scarlett and five words describing her dad.

“Every time I look at it, I see something different. It’s personal to me and my daughter. It tells a story of our life we have had together.

“I am truly grateful brother, thank you so much.”

Scarlett commented: “The most special birthday. Thank you dad,” with a heart emoji.

Scarlett was shocked at her dad’s surprise (Credit: Instagram)

Fans praise ‘magical’ gift

Fellow celebs and fans immediately took to the comments to share just how incredible they found the gift.

Rochelle Humes commented: “Oh this is just magic!”

One fan commented: “Her reaction is everything. So special.”

Another added: “The best dad!”

A third praised: “You smashed this Ryan. Making her dreams come true. Give it to them Scarlett. Can’t wait to hear what you cook in your space.”

“Look at her little face. She’s so made up. Happy birthday Scarlett!” another penned.

Tina and Ryan reportedly have a feud over Scarlett (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Scarlett’s singing career

Scarlett’s recent venture into singing came after she and her parents faced backlash for revealing she wasn’t sitting her GCSEs.

Just two months ago, Scarlett – then 16 – revealed on her TikTok, that she didn’t actually sit her exams.

In the video she wrote: “Watching everyone get their GCSE results today wondering if I could have had good results. But I will forever wonder.”

A lot of people took to the comments, slamming the decision.

One penned: “Nepo baby didn’t do them because she thinks she’s going to be a big superstar.”

Another added: “Nothing to be proud of not doing them. Doing them gives you something to fall back on if you fail.”

Amid the backlash, Scarlett’s own dad, Ryan came to her defence, responding to a comment.

He wrote: “Is it even anyone’s business or concern though?”

And now, with her new at-home studio, it looks like Ryan is in full support of Scarlett’s future vision.

