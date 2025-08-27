Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas are said to be embroiled in a bitter feud – but what has gone down?

The two stars first met way back in 2003, when they appeared on ITV’s Coronation Street. They went on to welcome daughter Scarlett, 16, in 2008 but ended up splitting a year later in 2009.

However, in recent weeks, Waterloo Road actress Scarlett sparked controversy online after revealing she didn’t sit her GCSE exams – with dad Ryan wading in to support her.

And now, it’s been claimed that Tina is “beyond raging” about the situation… Here, ED! is taking a look inside their toxic feud.

Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas’ ‘feud’

It appears that Tina and Ryan have very rarely seen eye to eye following their public split in 2009.

But now it’s been claimed that the reason things are not good between the pair currently is down to their difference in opinion about how to raise teen daughter Scarlett.

According to sources, Tina is not happy about Ryan giving Scarlett an early taste of the showbiz world. Whereas she is said to want Scarlett to get a good education.

Tina wanted Scarlett to stay on the straight and narrow.

What’s more, two years ago, Scarlett left her £20,000 per year school in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, reportedly “under a cloud”.

And the decision no doubt didn’t go down well with Tina – who is now reportedly “beyond raging” over Ryan appearing to put Scarlett’s education on the back burner in favour of prioritising her showbiz career.

“Tina wanted Scarlett to stay on the straight and narrow. She is the strict one while Ryan seems to like his daughter’s life in the limelight,” a source told MailOnline.

They went on to claim that Tina has been “so wary” of Scarlett being called a “nepo baby” and ideally wanted the teen to “find her own way” and that includes getting “the education to help her”.

Ryan left Tina ‘furious’ after TikTok video

Scarlett has appeared on BBC’s Waterloo Road, alongside uncle Adam Thomas, for a few years now. She also makes appearances on the Thomas brothers’ social media channels.

However, one TikTok video uploaded earlier this year reportedly left Tina “bloody furious”.

In the video, called ‘Who knows our daughter and niece best?’, Scarlett asked a series of questions about herself. These included her ideal holiday destination and celeb crush.

Then, her dad and uncles attempted to guess the correct answer. Ryan was asked what his daughter’s favourite drink was in which he said vodka and orange – despite her age. And this didn’t go down well with Tina apparently.

‘For Tina, it is hard’

“You can imagine how bloody furious Tina was about that one, can’t you,” a pal added to the publication.

They went on to note that Manchester is “quite a small city”, and with Tina and Ryan as your parents “it can cause problems”.

The source added: “Tina wants her to remain as down to earth as possible while Ryan keeps pushing her out there. He is all about the connections you make and networking. For Tina, it is hard when Scarlett is exposed to all of that.”

