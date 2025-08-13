Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she and Ryan Thomas sleep in separate bedrooms: ‘It’s become normal’

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed a surprise detail about her sleeping arrangements in her relationship with fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Ryan and Lucy have been together since 2017 after they met on reality show Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. The former Coronation Street star then popped the question back in 2019. But the pair delayed their big day due to the pandemic. They have since gone on to welcome two little children, Roman and Lilah. Ryan also has a teenage daughter, Scarlett, from his previous relationship with Tina O’Brien.

But after nearly 10 years together, Lucy has revealed that she and Ryan actually sleep in different bedrooms instead of sharing one together.

The couple have been together for almost a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy reveals they don’t sleep in the same room

On today’s episode of their At Home With the Thomas Bros podcast, Lucy made a surprise appearance as their guest. And, within minutes, she was quizzed on their bedroom antics.

Ryan’s brother, Adam Thomas, asked: “This might be, I don’t know whether you want to talk about this or not. But can we talk about your sleeping arrangements?”

Ryan is a nightmare sleeper.

Both Ryan and Lucy confirmed they “don’t mind” speaking about it. And Lucy took the lead. She said: “I think it’s pretty normal because I have spoken to other people and it’s normal in their house too. Basically we sleep in separate bedrooms.”

As for why they don’t share a room, Lucy continued: “Ryan is a nightmare sleeper. He’s always trying to come with me. He always wants a cuddle. That is annoying. But basically, Ryan snores, he sleep talks and he whacks me in his sleep.”

Ryan then joked that he only whacks her when she had told him he was on a “promise” but by the end of the day she “didn’t give it” to him.

Lucy then continued, explaining why they feel the need to not sleep together. She said: “It’s just to get a good night’s sleep. And that’s just become normal now. But sometimes I do sleep with Roman.”

When they asked Adam if he and wife Caroline have ever slept apart, the concerned star admitted that’s where he and Ryan “are different”. He said that he “couldn’t imagine” not sleeping in a bed with his wife.

Ryan and Lucy recently made the move to Manchester (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Where do Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh live?

Lucy Meck and Ryan Thomas moved into their “forever home” in Manchester back in 2023. But they only sold Lucy’s Essex home and made the permanent move earlier this year.

The couple actually purchased their new home way back in 2021, however, it had to undergo huge renovations that transformed the property.

They made the decision to move to Manchester to be closer to Ryan’s family, including his daughter Scarlett, 16, who he co-parents with ex Tina O’Brien.

Speaking about their big move to The Mirror, Ryan explained: “I have all of my family on my doorstep and that is the most important thing to me. My nieces and nephews come over and the kids get to grow up together. Scarlett lives five minutes away. It happened by accident but she can walk over the road to spend time with us. She comes and goes whenever she wants.”

