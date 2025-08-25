Scarlett Thomas has sparked controversy online after revealing she didn’t sit her GCSE exams – with famous dad Ryan Thomas wading in to support her.

Waterloo Road star Scarlett is the daughter of former Coronation Street actor Ryan and his actress ex Tina O’Brien.

However, the young star, 16, has left fans divided over her decision to focus on her growing career instead of her education.

Scarlett Thomas faces backlash for not sitting GCSEs

Last week, Scarlett took to TikTok to share a video reflecting on missing results day.

Posing with flawless make-up, she wrote: “Watching everyone get their GCSE results today wondering if I could’ve had good results but I will forever wonder.”

In her caption, she congratulated her followers. “Well done everyone, you all should be beyond proud whatever results you got.”

As the daughter of actors, Scarlett has been surrounded by showbiz from a young age.

Her first television role came in Waterloo Road in 2023, following in the footsteps of her uncle, Adam Thomas, who also rose to fame through the series.

Actress Scarlett Thomas faced backlash after she revealed that she did not sit her GCSEs (Credit: Cover Images)

Followers react

The video caused intense debate online. Some critics accused Scarlett of relying on her parents’ fame rather than working hard for qualifications, with one writing: “Nepo baby didn’t do them cause she thinks she’s gonna be a big superstar.”

Another added: “Nothing to be proud of not doing them. Doing them gives you something to fall back on if you fail.”

Others were harsher, branding her “destined for Love Island and laundry detergent ads” and “the ultimate nepo baby”.

However, many fans rushed to defend Scarlett, praising her for seizing the opportunities she’s been given.

One supporter wrote: “This girl is grabbing the opportunities she’s been given. You’re all telling me you wouldn’t do the same? You’re acting like she does nothing constructive. She’s an actress and has an amazing voice.”

Another commented: “Two years on since mine and they really do not define your future at all. God had a different plan for you.”

“Proud of you anyways, no matter what. You are so talented and doing amazing things already. You’re going to go so far!” a third fan gushed.

Scarlett is the daughter of Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (Credit: Cover Images)

Ryan Thomas responds to backlash

Amid the backlash, Scarlett’s father Ryan Thomas came to her defence.

Earlier today, the actor responded to a critical comment under one post by writing: “Is it even anyone’s business or concern though?”

Scarlett herself has also previously addressed “nepo baby” claims. In a TikTok video from April, the aspiring star clapped back at critics by saying: “God forbid a girl takes the chances she gets.”

While most students in England do sit their GCSEs, they are not legally required to. Students can pursue alternative qualifications or leave formal education at 16. Scarlett has made it clear that her passion lies in acting and singing, and she’s determined to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

