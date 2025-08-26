OPINION: I think Scarlett Thomas not sitting her GCSEs is ridiculous – Tina and Ryan are insane for letting it happen

Scarlett Thomas has hit the headlines in recent days after admitting she didn’t sit her GCSEs – and I can’t help but think it’s a little short-sighted of her parents to allow it to happen.

Now, I’m not saying your GCSEs should define you. School can be a struggle for many, I get that. But was it actually a struggle for Scarlett, or has she been blinded by those stars in her eyes?

Scarlett Thomas’ famous family clouds her vision

Admittedly she’s from a famous family, and the world has changed significantly since I sat my exams. But I can’t help but think that by not having a single qualification to her name, Scarlett is making a massive mistake. I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I would not be where I am today without my education – or the parents who pushed me to get one.

The teen, still only 16 years old, was born into a famous family. But we’re not talking acting dynasties like the Redgraves, the Sheens or the Douglas family. Her parents – dad Ryan Thomas and mum Tina O’Brien – both found fame in Coronation Street.

I’m not belittling soaps at all. But, as Ryan discovered, acting jobs were few and far between after he left the serial drama. Instead, panto, reality TV and a game show that was axed after one series came calling.

He has a podcast now, and a partner (Lucy Mecklenburgh) who has positioned herself as a fitness influencer. So he can pay the bills.

But will Scarlett really set the world alight with a role in Waterloo Road? And will that soap stand the test of time like Corrie has? Sadly, I’m unconvinced on both counts…

The rise of the influencer

So what happens when the acting work dries up and she has nothing to fall back on? Influencing, I guess. Or OnlyFans.

Surely there is more that a bright young thing like Scarlett could do than rely on her looks and famous family to earn a crust on social media?

I guess what irks me the most is the way the world is changing to allow the uneducated masses to ‘influence’ us. And how becoming an influencer is now a valid career choice. Aim higher, kids! And look up from your bloody phones!

Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien’s role

Tina and Ryan need to take some accountability here – instead of lashing out at her followers that ‘it’s none of their business’. Scarlett made it their business when she posted it to her 200k TikTok followers.

It certainly wouldn’t have been what my parents wanted for me. And I would certainly never have been able to get away with dropping out of school because the bright lights of, erm, Manchester called.

My worry is that, as with any profession – and as Ryan’s break from Corrie revealed – opportunities can dry up. What happens when Scarlett hasn’t got basic qualifications like a Maths or English GCSE and, God forbid, needs to look for a more traditional job?

It’s all very well saying she could go back to college. But how many people do that when they’ve got used to earning an income and have bills to pay?

Already, TV isn’t what it used to be. ITV is just one broadcaster going through a huge period of change. Will influencers still be a thing in 10 years? Will social media still exist? Will the soaps?

Or will I be laughing on the other side of my face if predictions that Scarlett will earn an estimated £2 million before she turns 18 come true?

I blame the parents for Scarlett Thomas not sitting her GCSEs

Either way, I think it’s really unwise for Tina and Ryan to have allowed Scarlett to put all her eggs into one increasingly unstable basket.

The education system is there for a reason. Fame can wait. Getting an education really shouldn’t be put on the backburner to chase it. And famous parents would do well to remind their nepo babies of this.

