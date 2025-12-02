Television star Holly Willoughby has pleaded guilty in court to knocking a man off his scooter after driving her £25,000 Mini Cooper carelessly.

The 44-year-old former This Morning host collided with the man near her £3 million London home on August 28.

A hearing was held at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court today (December 2) in Holly’s absence, after she reportedly submitted a postal plea admitting to driving without due care and attention.

Holly Willoughby pleaded guilty in court today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby pleads guilty to driving carelessly in court

The court was reportedly shown footage of Holly turning right into a side street without her indicators on. A rider on a white Piaggio scooter, who was overtaking her at around 20mph, was thrown to the ground in the collision.

According to The Sun, the court was told that the accident led the rider to suffer a neck fracture and a broken toe. As a result, Holly was given six penalty points and a £2.4k fine, which needs to be paid within 14 days.

Prosecutor Geraldine Dickinson told the court: “The defendant was driving [the Mini] in Barnes. The intention was to turn right, which she did without indicating and the rider was thrown from the motorbike. This resulted in the injury to the rider: a C7 fracture and a broken toe. [The victim] was riding his white Piaggio scooter, approximately 180 metres before the traffic lights, which were showing red at the time.”

Holly ‘traumatised’ and offered immediate help

The court was reportedly informed that Holly got out of her car to immediately help following the accident. She offered the unnamed rider water and her phone, so they could call someone if needed. Holly waited at the scene, where she is said to have admitted fault when the police arrived.

“She was traumatised to find she had caused this accident and the injury,” defender Aisling Byrnes told the court. “This was an unsafe manoeuvre. There was no indicator used. Whether she looked in her mirrors is unclear. The driver didn’t see the overtaking moped driver.”

Holly has had a quiet year on television (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I count myself so lucky’

Professionally, 2025 has been a fairly quiet year for Holly. In March, it was announced that Dancing On Ice had been axed from our screens. Holly had fronted the show since its first series in 2006.

“I will miss it hugely, but I count myself so lucky to have had it for as long as we did. Finally and most importantly, thank you to you for watching, you’re the BEST!” she wrote on Instagram.

Just months later, Holly’s Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt, was then cancelled after one series.

The professional blows arrive soon after her stalker, Gavin Plumb, 37, pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap, rape and murder her last year. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years. The court was told that his disturbing scheme had “traumatised” Holly. It also had a “life-changing impact” on her.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for additional comment.

Read more: Ex-BBC boss declares ‘Holly Willoughby will take over’ as host of Strictly Come Dancing

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!