Channel 5 documentary The Plot to Kill Holly Willoughby is on TV tonight (Thursday, May 1) – and it delves into Gavin Plumb’s obsession with the former This Morning co-host.

Plumb, a 37-year-old man from Harlow in Essex, was handed three concurrent life sentences in July 2024. Security guard Plumb had been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly, having been arrested in October 2023.

He’d denied the charges – but Plumb was convicted following an eight-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Gavin Plumb was arrested in October 2023 (Credit: Essex Police)

“I find that you are dangerous”

Justice Murray stated he had considered the impact of the case on women in a wider sense, as well as how Holly was affected.

He told Plumb: “I have no doubt this was more than a fantasy to you. You always intended to carry out your plan to kidnap, rape and kill Ms Willoughby.”

He also revealed Plumb intended to sexually assault the TV personality, and then “slit her throat, wash her in bleach and dump her in a lake”.

Justice Murray then read out all Plumb’s previous violent sexually motivated offences. And he then revealed how he had come to his sentencing verdict.

Explaining that Plumb poses a “significant risk” to women, he added: “I find that you are dangerous.”

Holly Willoughby statement

Holly, who did not attend the trial or sentencing, released an emotional statement following the verdict, saying: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.”

Gavin Plumb was deemed a ‘significant risk’ to women (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

What previous convictions did Gavin Plumb have?

During the trial, the court heard Plumb had previous convictions for attempted kidnap. He once attempted to abduct two women off a train.

He also had two previous convictions for false imprisonment after holding two 16-year-old girls at knifepoint.

The court also heard how Plumb had been having graphic and sexualised conversations online about attacking Holly since December 2021.

In messages shown in court, Plumb had shared pictures of Holly’s home as well as faked pornographic images of the star. He even discussed booking time off work to put his plan into action.

During conversations with an undercover officer he befriended online – who later alerted authorities about Plumb’s plans – Plumb shared pictures of a ‘kidnap kit‘ – which included manacles and whips he owned.

Plumb said he was “sorry” for the contents of his messages. “I’m absolutely heartbroken, disgusted and shocked that it has come out,” he said.

He also claimed it was nothing more than online chat. Plumb insisted it “was never going to be anything more than a fantasy”.

However, Alison Morgan KC told the jury: “It was not just the ramblings of a fantasist.” She also added Plumb had carefully planned out what he would do and what items he would use to carry out the attack.

When might Gavin Plumb potentially be released?

Justice Murray concluded Plumb will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail.

The judge told him at the time of sentencing: “I conclude that I must impose on you a sentence of imprisonment for life, which will in fact be three concurrent sentences for life. This is not a case where it is necessary to impose a whole life order. In other words, an order where there is no possibility of you being released. But accordingly I must determine the minimum term you must serve for each conviction.”

The judge continued: “I have fixed the minimum term that you would serve is 16 years, reduced by the amount of time you have served in custody. This means that the minimum term you will serve before a parole board may consider your possible release is one of 15 years and 85 days.” It has not been publicly confirmed where Plumb is being held. Will Holly Willoughby watch the doc? (Credit: YouTube)

What has happened to Holly Willoughby?

Holly quit This Morning around the time Plumb was arrested. She didn’t return to TV until Dancing On Ice earlier in 2024.

She returned for another series of DOI this year before it was announced the ITV series was to be shelved.

Holly has also made appearances on You Bet! and Celebrity Bear Hunt since Plumb’s arrest.

She is not believed to have been involved in the new documentary. But it has been reported Holly is ‘concerned’ about the programme as it will “bring back a lot of the horrendous memories”.

The Plot to Kill Holly Willoughby airs on Channel 5 tonight, Thursday May 1, at 9pm.

