‘Next chapter!’ Holly Willoughby’s return to the spotlight revealed but it’ll raise eyebrows after ‘Queue-gate’

Holly Willoughby is set to make a high-profile return to the spotlight after largely stepping away from the public eye over the past year.

The former This Morning host will co-present a major event celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust on Thursday (March 12).

The event will be attended by HM King Charles and will see Holly share hosting duties with Hollywood star Stanley Tucci.

Holly Willoughby returns to spotlight with ‘top-level booking’

According to insiders, the appearance marks a major comeback for the presenter after she deliberately kept a low profile over the past year.

A source told The Sun: “Holly’s had a year off everything by choice, with no screen work and barely any celeb events.”

They added that the prestigious event signals a fresh chapter in her career. “The King’s Trust anniversary is a top-level booking and sets her stall for the next chapter of her career.”

However, Holly’s return to a royal event may spark discussion because of the controversy that once surrounded her following late Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

At the time, Holly and her then co-host Phillip Schofield faced backlash after appearing to bypass thousands of mourners waiting to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. The incident quickly became known online as “Queue-gate.”

Queue-gate backlash

The pair strongly denied accusations they had jumped the queue. They insisted they had been given permission to attend as accredited media representatives.

Holly told viewers at the time: “None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue. No one filed past the Queen.”

She added: “Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

An ITV spokesperson also defended the presenters.

“Phillip and Holly had full accreditation which was organised by the This Morning production team,” they clarified. “Any claims otherwise are untrue.”

Despite this, the backlash was intense. A petition calling for the pair to be removed from the show gained more than 60,000 signatures.

Holly stepped down from This Morning in 2023 following a terrifying plot to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since then, the presenter has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Her last major TV appearance was the final of Dancing On Ice in March last year before the show was axed.

Holly’s comeback

Meanwhile, the King’s Trust event could be the first step in Holly’s wider comeback.

Reports recently suggested she is preparing to launch a brand-new lifestyle programme, but not on traditional television.

Instead, the show is expected to debut on YouTube, marking a major shift in direction for the presenter.

The project is reportedly being backed by her husband Dan Baldwin and his production company Hungry Bear Media, which is behind shows including Gladiators and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

A source said the move could shake up the TV industry.

“This is a massive game-changer for Holly and the wider industry,” they told The Sun. “This show and her channel will be a threat to the main broadcasters.”

