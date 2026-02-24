‘No thanks!’ Huge backlash as Holly Willoughby’s surprise new venture ‘revealed’ as fans confirm they ‘won’t be watching’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly beginning a huge new career venture to mark her “comeback”, and fans have been left very surprised.

In 2023, Holly made the shock decision to step away from her hosting duties on This Morning, following a terrifying kidnap plot, and a lot of controversies alongside her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Since then, the 45-year-old presenter has gone on to front other shows, including Dancing On Ice. And while there were rumours she could be heading to Strictly, it appears her next show is something entirely different.

Holly is reportedly setting up her own show (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby’s new show

According to The Sun, Holly will be fronting a new magazine show similar to This Morning. However, the big difference? Hers will be taking place on YouTube.

Over the last while, quite a lot of huge names have made a move to YouTube – including Ant and Dec – in order to engage with a younger audience.

It’s believed Holly’s show will be supported by her husband, Dan Baldwin’s production company, Hungry Bear. The company also created Gladiators and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

A source told the outlet: “This is a massive game-changer for Holly and the wider industry because this show and her channel will be a threat to the main broadcasters, particularly This Morning and ITV.

“If any of the big-name retailers could cherry-pick a presenter who’s an ideal figure to front it, then it is surely Holly.”

The new show will seemingly rival This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Fans left divided over venture

However, news of Holly Willoughby’s new show made its way to social media, and users weren’t too sure if it was a good idea. Or if it would be interesting enough.

One user penned: “I won’t be watching or subscribing to this.”

Another asked: “Does anyone really want this?”

“Good riddance. No thanks. Zero viewers,” a third penned.

Another fan joked that this must mean she “didn’t get Strictly Come Dancing” while another added: “The concept of her morning show being aired on YouTube…”

However, a few fans actually thought the new show could be good for Holly Willoughby, and are even excited at the YouTube prospect.

One fan posted: “We will be watching.”

Another added: “Reading the comments on this, I guess people don’t understand that YouTube is the future. There’s a reason places sign mega deals with them. And you would be surprised at how many people love Holly.”

While Holly hasn’t said anything about the show herself, it’s clearly already getting people talking. And it will definitely be interesting to see…

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Holly’s reps for comment.

