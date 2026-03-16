‘Lovely pic of you all!’ Holly Willoughby celebrates Mother’s Day with rare family photo

Holly Willoughby celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday (March 16) with a gorgeous upload celebrating her own mum, 77-year-old Linda.

The former This Morning star posted a picture of herself with her mum and lookalike sister Kelly.

Holly, 45, is mum to three children herself – Harry, Belle and Chester. However, she didn’t mention them in her post.

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Holly Willoughby shared a gorgeous post celebrating her mum (Credit: Splash News)

‘Love you Mama’

TV presenter Holly shared a picture of herself with mum and sister Kelly, who is two years older than Holly, to Instagram.

She captioned it: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers today… but especially mine… love you Mama (her favourite song),” she said of the Spice Girls hit.

Fans instantly commented, not only to say how gorgeous the picture was, but to say how alike the ladies were.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Peas in a pod,’ Holly Willoughby told

Holly’s former This Morning co-star Alice Beer commented on the similarities between the ladies: “Beautiful eyes in the genes. Lovely Lynn.”

“You and your sister are twins!!” said another of Holly and Kelly.

“Peas in a pod,” a third commented.

Another said: “Your mum is so beautiful.” “She really is,” Holly replied.

“Sisters!” declared another of the trio. “Your mum looks so youthful and your sister has the most amazing eyes!!”

“Lovely photo of you all. Happy Mother’s Day,” said another.

‘They’re a real team’

Holly’s parents – Linda and Brian – are happily married, having tied the knot in 1977. The family are extremely close, with Holly paying tribute to her parents on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and their birthdays.

She said previously: “My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they’re a real team. My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner.

“From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she poses in white swimsuit

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