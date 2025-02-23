Kimberley Walsh in ‘really rubbish’ relationship confession with husband Justin

Chart-topping singer Kimberley Walsh previously made a confession about her relationship with her husband Justin Scott.

The 43-year-old Girls Aloud star, who is appearing on Celebrity Catchphrase today (February 23), married former singer Justin, who was a member of the boyband Triple 8, in 2016. The pair have since started a family and share three sons – Bobby, Cole, and Nate.

Kimberley married fellow singer Justin in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kimberley Walsh has ‘learnt to say no more’

Outside of performing with Girls Aloud, Kimberley, who lives with her family in Surrey, regularly co-hosts BBC One’s Morning Live in their Manchester studio.

In a 2023 interview with The Sun, the Whole Lotta History hitmaker admitted that balancing motherhood and work life has come with its challenges.

As she’s got older, Kimberley has “learnt to say no more”. She added: “It’s definitely a talent. I used to feel guilty saying no to plans, but in the same breath I’d feel guilty if I said yes, as it’s going to affect the kids.

“I want to be able to work and do things you can enjoy, but everything I decide to do has to work around them.”

Kimberley insisted that everybody is “constantly juggling and trying to make the right decisions on what to do and what works for your family”.

Kimberley and Justin share three sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kimberley’s ‘really rubbish’ relationship confession

After forming a relationship together in 2003, Kimberley confessed that her relationship with singer-turned-property-developer husband Justin has been put on the backburner since having kids.

Admitting that focusing on their relationship is what they’re both “really rubbish at”, Kimberley said it was down to putting her sons “first”.

“It’s funny, because if Justin and I suddenly decide that we are going somewhere, the kids are like: ‘Umm, what!?'” she explained.

At the time of the interview, their youngest son, Nate, was only two years old, resulting in the couple not being able to enjoy any date nights. However, she insisted that “the first opportunity we get, it will be nice to do a few days away, just to kind of remember who we are”.

Read more: Inside Girls Aloud’s cursed love lives – love rat husband, STI tests and stalker ex

Watch Kimberley on Celebrity Catchphrase on Sunday February 23 at 2.45pm on ITV2.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.