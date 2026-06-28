The new I’m A Celebrity spin-off has had its first stars sign up, according to reports.

The new spin-off, which will celebrate 25 years of the hit show, will be very different from the main programme, which returns later this year.

Ant and Dec are fronting a new version of the show (Credit: ITV)

New I’m A Celebrity spin-off

The new show will be filmed in Canada, with a very different format from the main show.

Well-known faces will be paired up as they navigate the rugged Canadian terrain and tackle terrifying challenges.

“This has all been very hush-hush, but everyone involved is really excited to get cracking with filming,” a source told The Sun last month.

“The scenery will be stunning and the action explosive. Imagine the tension of two stars paired together, forced to eat, sleep, breathe and work together in constant near proximity.

“There will likely be fireworks, and already some pretty big names are in the mix to appear.”

Brian and Keith are reportedly doing the show (Credit: Splash News)

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy ‘sign up’ for I’m A Celebrity spin-off

Now, according to The Sun, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are the first celebrity names to sign up for the new spin-off.

The Boyzone bandmates have reportedly signed a lucrative deal to appear on the show, which will begin filming in September.

“Bosses are delighted that Keith and Brian will be taking part; they’ll each bring a lot of fun and mischief to the camp,” a source told The Sun.

“Everyone’s really excited about this new format. The pairs element will get everyone talking. The casting team are hopeful they can cast celebrity duos, but may also include some stars and their non-famous family members or partners,” they then continued.

“Viewers will see the pairings undertake gruelling trials in the beautiful and unknown Canadian landscape and take on action-packed challenges to win food, all aiming to become the sole victorious pair,” they then added.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

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I’m A Celebrity will return later this year on ITV1 and ITVX.

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