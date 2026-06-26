Delta Goodrem joining the Strictly 2026 line-up has reportedly stirred up difficult feelings for her ex Brian McFadden.

A new report claims that the booking has reopened “old wounds” for Brian. He dated the Australian singer for years after his split from Kerry Katona.

The Sun attributed that claim to unnamed friends. One insider told the paper: “They’re not exactly the best of friends… and both of them would rather forget they were ever involved.”

That claim has not been independently verified. Brian hasn’t commented on the reports.

Brian McFadden is reportedly upset over Delta’s Strictly stint (Credit: ITV)

Delta Goodrem signs up for Strictly

Brian and Delta were together from 2004 until 2011. Their relationship played out in public for years. Delta was caught up in a media storm when she fell in love with Brian at a time when he was recently separated from his now ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Now, with Delta set to appear on one of the UK’s biggest entertainment shows, it could open old wounds.

A source has claimed: “Brian was really hoping he would get the call to do the main show this year.

“He got on really well with the producers when filming for the festive special, and it’s commonplace for them to choose someone from the Christmas show to do the proper series — after all, that’s how the likes of Jamie Borthwick, Helen Skelton, Simon Webbe and JB Gill ended up on the series after impressing bosses in the seasonal one-off.

“When he saw the news that Delta had got the gig, he immediately knew why they hadn’t asked him back. He knows they would never cast her ex-partner on the show in the same series, and while she doesn’t have any say in who they cast, there is no way Delta would want that either. Who can blame her?”

The insider alleged that Brian is feeling “bitter about the whole thing”. They claimed this is because Delta has “essentially been chosen for Strictly over him, it’s left him smarting”.

They added that Brian could face weeks “of watching his former flame become the nation’s sweetheart on national TV every Saturday night”.

Before that romance, Brian married former Atomic Kitten singer and reality TV star Kerry.

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The awkward Strictly link that adds another layer

Brian already has his own connection to the franchise. He appeared in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

He danced with professional Michelle Tsiakkas in that festive episode.

Brian McFadden’s Strictly Come Dancing connection explained Brian appeared in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special last year.

He danced with professional Michelle Tsiakkas.

That prior appearance is relevant because it creates a direct franchise link to the reported Delta Goodrem story.

Strictly remains one of the BBC’s biggest entertainment brands. Celebrity contestants pair with professional dancers and compete in weekly live shows.

Delta will join the likes of Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer and Chris Appleton for the 2026 series. The rest of the line-up is expected to be announced in due course.

Read more: Every single celebrity in the running to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2026 as Gavin & Stacey icon ‘signs’ for the show

ED! has contacted representatives for Brian for comment.

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