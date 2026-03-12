Ouch! Strictly pro Brendan Cole launches shock attack on dancer Vito Coppola: ‘I don’t like watching it’

Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has launched a surprising critique of current Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola, admitting he finds the energetic performer difficult to watch.

Cole made the candid remarks during an appearance on Jeremy Vine and Jeremy Vine on 5 on Thursday (March 12).

The duo were discussing recent reports that the BBC show could be preparing a major shake-up of its professional dancer line-up.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

“They don’t like the dancers getting too big for their boots because they’ve become something…” Former Strictly star Brendan Cole comments on the recent shake up of dancers.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/mEFWjf8BfW — Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 12, 2026

Brendan Cole questions mass Strictly pro ‘axe’

Cole appeared on Strictly between 2004 and 2017. He said he was surprised by reports that several professionals may be leaving the show at the same time.

Recent reports have suggested dancers including Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas and Luba Mushtuk could be facing the axe.

While Brendan acknowledged that refreshing the line-up is part of the show’s evolution, he warned that losing too many dancers at once could damage the programme.

He explained that it’s difficult to find top-level ballroom talent, particularly in the UK. Therefore, the show risks losing quality if experienced performers leave in large numbers.

During the discussion, host Jeremy Vine asked whether there is an age where dancers are no longer suited to the show. The question was prompted by headlines around 44-year-old Karen Hauer potentially leaving.

Cole rejected the idea that age limits a dancer’s ability.

“You can always dance,” he said. “I found I was a better dancer in my later years than I was in my early years.”

According to Cole, younger dancers may bring energy and speed. But older professionals often display a greater sense of control and maturity on the floor.

Brendan Cole hit out at Vito Coppola, saying he dances ‘like a lunatic’ (Credit : Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘I don’t like watching it’

Cole then used Vito Coppola, 33, as an example while explaining the difference between youthful energy and experienced composure.

“Take Vito, for example,” he noted. “He’s full of life, dancing around like a lunatic actually. I don’t like watching it.”

However, he was quick to clarify that he still rates Coppola highly as a performer, calling him a “fantastic” and “beautiful dancer”.

Cole explained that his personal preference is simply for a more restrained and controlled style of dancing.

The dancer also stressed that being a Strictly professional is about far more than technical ability. He said pros must support their celebrity partners constantly throughout the competition.

“You’re there for your partner 24/7,” he said. He praised Karen Hauer in particular for being “amazing” at supporting contestants.

Brendan added that this kind of mentorship can’t be learned overnight.

“You don’t learn that on day one,” he explained. “It takes years.”

Vito Coppola on Strictly

Italian dancer Vito Coppola joined Strictly in 2022. He has quickly become one of the programme’s most successful recent additions.

In his debut series he finished second with singer Fleur East, before winning the coveted Glitterball Trophy the following year alongside Ellie Leach.

He later returned to the final with actress Sarah Hadland, and most recently partnered with model Ellie Goldstein.

Read more: Michelle Tsiakkas quits Strictly The Professionals tour following BBC ‘axe’ as statement shared

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!