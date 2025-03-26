Strictly star Ola Jordan has opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in a new interview.

The star, 42, who is mum to five-year-old Ella, spoke about her experiences with IVF during an appearance on Vanessa yesterday (Tuesday, March 25).

James and Ola Jordan had their first baby, Ella, in 2019 (Credit: Channel 5)

Strictly star Ola Jordan on miscarriage heartbreak after first baby

Yesterday, during an appearance on Vanessa Feltz‘s new show, Ola and her husband James Jordan spoke about their experiences with IVF.

The Strictly couple – who have been married for 20 years – spent years trying to conceive naturally. Eventually they turned to IVF, and in 2019 welcomed daughter Ella.

It was very heartbreaking, devastating.

However, after Ella’s birth, Ola and James tried IVF again, using their frozen embryos. Ola got pregnant, however, she soon received the heartbreaking news that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

“It was very heartbreaking, devastating. We went in and suddenly everything went quiet and I knew something was not right,” she said.

Ola’s miscarriage

Ola and James then explained how the doctors had confirmed that there wasn’t a heartbeat.

“You’re just sitting there at home, hoping that the heartbeat will come back,” she said. “Maybe there’s a miracle. There is going to be a heartbeat. But there wasn’t.”

After her miscarriage, doctors told Ola she had only “5% chance of having a healthy baby” with further IVF treatment.

Speaking about their IVF journey, Ola said: “It’s hard but when we came out with our story that we were going through IVF and struggling to have children, there was so many people who contacted us. It’s not easy and it’s better to talk about it. We had been together for a long time and tried for 18 years not to be pregnant because you’re on the show, have this career and life.”

The couple spoke about their fertility journey (Credit: Channel 5)

Ola and James talk IVF journey

Ola then continued.

“One day we said: ‘Let’s just take it easy and see what happens. We’re not not trying to get pregnant anymore but let’s not put pressure on it.’ Years went passed and nothing happened,” she said.

After attempting to conceive naturally for three years, Ola was recommended IVF by her GP. Their first attempt was successful.

“We had our wonderful Ella, she is wonderful and very clever. I don’t know where she gets it from, neither of us. Very funny, very cheeky, she is just amazing,” she said.

However, when they attempted to have another baby naturally after Ella, things didn’t work out, meaning they turned to IVF again.

“We were told by the doctors that sometimes it reboots something in the body and naturally you get pregnant the second time. We’ve heard it from our friends who went through IVF and six months later something happens. That didn’t happen for us,” James said.

Vanessa airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 12.30pm.

