Jeff Brazier was congratulated by his This Morning co-stars after he returned to work following becoming a first-time grandfather.

For Friday’s (March 27) show, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond fronted the show. Jeff, who is the ITV daytime show’s regular competition presenter, recently celebrated news of becoming a granddad after Jeff’s youngest son, Freddy, recently welcomed his first child, Isla Jade, with his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, earlier this month.

“You already feel like the greatest gift. I will be forever grateful to Mummy and Daddy for filling my heart and bringing such joy into our lives. Thank you, Holly and Freddy, with all my heart,” Jeff wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

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Dermot and Alison congratulated Jeff on his baby news (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Brazier celebrated for becoming grandfather on This Morning

During today’s episode, Dermot and Alison made sure to highlight the wholesome news. Dermot introduced Jeff’s segment and declared: “Baby grandad! Congratulations.”

Beaming with happiness, Jeff said: “Thank you so much. Yeah, gorgeous that.”

He continued: “Do you know what, I wanna thank Freddy and Holly for just absolutely giving me the greatest gift, I think, that anyone could ever be given, showing me a whole new level of love that I didn’t know existed until now.”

While issuing an update on Holly becoming a first-time mum, jeff added: “[She’s] really good. You know what childbirth is like. To see her go through it, she was so strong. She did an incredible job.”

“Freddy was so attentive and just the responsibility I’m seeing in him, it was all just beautiful to watch.”

Alison expressed her appreciation for the newborn’s name, which Jeff echoed. “Isla Jade, it’s perfect… My family are celebrating a little bundle of joy,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

‘A very special angel watching over you’

Elsewhere in his Instagram post, Jeff highlighted how “loved” Isla Jade is.

“You have no idea how deeply loved you are. There are so many good people standing behind you, and a very special angel watching over you. Mummy and Daddy gave you her name, and were going to tell you all about her,” he said, referring to Freddy’s late mum, Jade Goody.

Signing off his post with “Granddad,” Jeff insisted: “Though you’re welcome to call me something a bit cooler when you’re older!”

Read more: Jade Goody’s final goodbye to sons Bobby and Freddy as family ‘feud’ rages on her birthday

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