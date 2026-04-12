‘Deeply upsetting’: Statement shared as ITV makes ‘shock’ decision about future of The Chase

ITV has addressed growing concern among fans that The Chase could be facing an uncertain future, after reports suggested the long-running quiz show had been put on hold as part of wider cost-cutting measures.

The popular programme, which has been on screens since 2009, has reportedly seen production paused for now.

Production has paused on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

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Production on The Chase ‘paused’

According to The Sun, filming on The Chase has been halted until next year.

The most recent series has already wrapped production, and it’s claimed there are currently no plans to shoot further episodes until 2027.

A source told the publication: “Everyone found out a few weeks ago, and people on set were very miffed and upset as they’ll be out of pocket. It’s been quite a shock and very disappointing. Many crew members feel worried and scared for the future during an uncertain time in TV.

“It’s a deeply unsettling time financially for everyone involved in The Chase. Surely loyal viewers will notice too, if they’re being fed repeat episodes,” they then added.

A new spin-off is in the works (Credit: ITV)

ITV issue statement

ITV has since moved to reassure viewers, insisting the show remains a key part of its schedule.

A spokesperson told TV Guide: “The Chase has just finished recording series 19, which completes its recording schedule for this year. ITV continue to air The Chase as usual, with a combination of new and repeat episodes across the year.

“With over 2.5 million viewers per show, The Chase remains one of the nation’s most loved quiz shows.

“There is also new Beat the Chasers for 2026 and a brand new spin-off series: The Chase Around the World coming soon.”

So while filming may have paused for now, there’s still plenty in the pipeline for fans to look forward to.

There is more to come from The Chase (Credit: ITV)

ITV budget cuts

The update comes as ITV continues to make changes following significant budget cuts introduced earlier this year.

Several well-known daytime shows have already been affected. Lorraine and Loose Women now air on a seasonal basis, running for 30 weeks of the year instead of 52.

Lorraine has also seen its airtime reduced from an hour to just 30 minutes.

Elsewhere, Good Morning Britain has expanded its runtime. The show now continues until 9.30am when Lorraine is on air, and until 10am when it isn’t.

This Morning appears to have avoided major disruption, although it has moved to a smaller studio along with other daytime programmes.

Read more: The Chase fans fume as team throws victory away in Final Chase: ‘Bottled it’

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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