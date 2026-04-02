The Chase viewers were left frustrated on Wednesday night (April 1) as one contestant came under fire for their performance in the Final Chase, with many claiming the team threw away a strong chance of winning.

Taking to social media after the episode aired, fans didn’t hold back, with several insisting the team had “bottled it” thanks to one player’s decisions under pressure.

Bradley welcomed four new contestants onto the show (Credit: ITV)

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What happened on The Chase last night?

Bradley Walsh welcomed four fresh contestants hoping to take down Chaser Darragh Ennis, better known to viewers as The Menace.

First up was Josh from Surrey, who got off to a solid start by answering five questions correctly in the cash builder, securing £5,000. He then successfully made it through to the Final Chase.

Lorraine from Glasgow followed, earning £3,000 in her cash builder and also managing to stay ahead of Darragh to book her place in the final.

Next to face the Chaser was Bryony from Warrington. She matched Lorraine with three correct answers for £3,000 and safely made it through.

Finally, Christopher from Leicester stepped up, answering four questions correctly to bank £4,000 before also securing his spot in the final round.

The contestants got to the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Contestant’s behaviour leads to team losing

Heading into the Final Chase with the full team intact, the group had built up a £15,000 prize pot and secured a four-step head start.

They then delivered a strong performance, answering 14 questions correctly to put serious pressure on Darragh and build an 18-point lead.

But with just 30 seconds remaining, things began to unravel.

A run of incorrect answers saw momentum slip, while Bryony opted to say “pass” on four separate questions during the closing stages.

Darragh later remarked that, with that amount of time left, the team should have been pushing for record-breaking numbers.

Instead, he surged ahead, catching them with 23 seconds still on the clock. Bradley told the team afterwards that they would have needed at least a 20-point lead to stand a realistic chance.

Bryony said ‘pass’ to several questions (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Bryony and the team

Viewers quickly took to social media to vent their frustration, with many singling out Bryony’s decision to pass repeatedly without checking with her teammates.

“Pass pass [bleeping] pass,” one viewer fumed.

“I got all the seven or eight she passed on, but I would have struggled to beat her to the buzzer,” another joked.

“Too many passes, she didn’t even check if her team knew!” a third wrote.

Others argued she should have taken more risks instead of passing.

“Bryony passed far too much; she should’ve guessed. Easy guesses,” one said.

Another added: “Bryony [bleeped] it up with far too many passes, just have a guess!”

And summing up the mood, one viewer simply wrote: “Haha. [Bleeping] bottled it.”

Some viewers were kinder in their reactions.

“Sadly wasn’t to be,” one said. “How nice to finish your final round and have Brad tell you how [bleep] you’ve just done,” another said, criticising Bradley.

“Pity the wheels feel off a little,” a third added.

Read more: ‘What a shame!’ The Chase player supported following devastating loss against The Beast

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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