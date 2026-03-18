The Chase returned to ITV yesterday (March 17), and one contestant had viewers firmly on her side after a dramatic showdown with The Beast.

Bradley Walsh welcomed four new players to take on Mark Labbett – better known as The Beast, but it was Juliette from Dunoon who ended up stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Juliette played for £73k last night (Credit: ITV)

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The Beast wipes out three players on The Chase last night

Janine from Manchester was first up and managed three correct answers in her cash builder. She went for £3,000 but was quickly caught by The Beast, ending her game early.

Daniel from Sleaford followed, getting off to a strong start with £6,000.

Despite being offered a tempting £66,000, he stuck with his original total – but like Janine, he was caught and sent home.

With two contestants already out, Juliette decided to take a risk. After banking £3,000, she went big and opted for the high offer of £73,000.

Amar from London was last to play, managing just two correct answers.

Encouraged by Juliette, he took the lower offer of minus £9,000 to try and help the team. However, he too was caught – leaving Juliette to face the Final Chase alone.

Juliette’s tough final

Going solo, Juliette put in a strong performance, answering 10 questions correctly and setting a solid target.

But despite her efforts, The Beast proved too strong, catching her with 1 minute and 14 seconds still on the clock.

It meant Juliette walked away with nothing – despite playing for a huge £73,000 prize.

Viewers sympathised with Juliette’s loss (Credit: ITV)

‘Hard luck’

Fans watching at home were quick to rally behind her after the tough loss.

“What a shame, I think partially it was simply the pressure of being there alone,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Well done, Juliette, you got there and gave it a go,” another said.

“[Bleep] me her questions were hard!!” a third commented.

“Unlucky Juliette, but congrats on being the only player to make it to the final to play for £73k,” a fourth added.

“Hard luck Juliette, you can be proud of yourself though,” another shared, while one simply wrote: “Awww.”

Read more: ITV’s The Chase filming halted as Shaun Wallace undergoes surgery following hospitalisation

The Chase airs on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

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