ITV’s The Chase filming halted as Shaun Wallace undergoes surgery following hospitalisation

The Chase has reportedly had to delay filming for new episodes after star Shaun Wallace was hospitalised and underwent surgery.

Shaun has been a regular Chaser on the ITV quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, since 2009. He is widely known to viewers by his nickname, The Dark Destroyer.

Shaun has been forced to take time out of filming for The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Shaun Wallace reveals knee replacement operation

The 65-year-old recently revealed that he underwent knee replacement surgery and has been focusing on his recovery while continuing medical treatment.

Despite the setback, Shaun explained that he has been working hard to regain his strength and hopes to make up for lost time when he returns to the ITV studios.

Speaking on the Royal Kennel Club podcast, he said he had been concentrating on rehabilitation since the operation and confirmed he plans to return to filming on March 17.

“I had that three weeks ago,” he said, referring to the surgery.

Shaun added: “I’ve been training every single day to make sure I can physically walk up and down the plank when I go back on March 17th – as I’ve got to make up my own recording time.”

When he does return to work, Shaun admitted his schedule will be packed.

“I’m in virtually every day from then. We start the exciting new concept of Chase Around The World throughout the whole of May. I’m really looking forward to that one,” he added.

Shaun recently hit out at viewers (Credit: ITV)

Shaun hits back at viewers

In an exclusive interview with TV Guide, Shaun explained that the show regularly attracts “some really good quizzers who really want to test themselves against a professional quizzer”.

However, he stressed that it “takes courage” for contestants to appear on the programme, admitting that “facing a daunting quiz professional can be intimidating”.

Shaun also acknowledged that contestants can face harsh criticism online when things don’t go their way — particularly when they answer a question incorrectly. As a result, he has spoken out against viewers who mock players on social media.

“Sometimes you see on social media, people are being mocked or ridiculed for either taking a lower offer or basically not answering a question within the allotted time they’re given. And those who sit on the comfort of the sofa, I basically say to them, shut up. Because you know what, guess what? You’re not here. And it takes courage,” he said.

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

