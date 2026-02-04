Jesy Nelson defended as she is mum-shamed for backing ban to ‘protect’ daughters

Ex-Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been defended after being mum-shamed for supporting a ban that will help “protect” her daughters.

The singer, 34, has spoken out in support of a pledge to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media sites in the UK.

Jesy spoke out in support of the ban (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Jesy Nelson backs under-16 social media ban

In a conversation with BBC Newsbeat, Jesy expressed support for the proposed ban. The star has been subject to cruel trolling since shooting to fame on The X-Factor back in 2011.

“I’m all for kids being kids for as long as possible. But I also understand that there’s obviously a point when, if your child is the one that doesn’t have social media or doesn’t have the latest thing, are they then going to get bullied?” she said.

She added that when she thinks of her baby daughters, Ocean and Story, she wants to be “open and honest and protective” of them. She added that she hopes they can feel they can do the same.

Jesy has been trolled (Credit: ITV)

Jesy Nelson slammed and mum-shamed

However, some people on social media took the opportunity to do troll the singer, with some going so far as to mum-shame the star.

“How does she have time to look after her children when she is on social media all the time? It is relentless publicity seeking,” one fumed.

“‘[Bleep] parent needs government to do her job.” There, I fixed the headline for you,” another wrote.

“What happened to parenting ???” a third asked, in reference to Jesy’s support of the ban.

However, there was also some support for Jesy. “Aye, best look after the bairns online—too many dodgy influences out there. Should’ve been done ages ago; kids need to enjoy their childhood without the pressure of likes and filters,” one fan agreed.

“Praise God, what a wonderful and necessary step!” another said.

When one troll asked what relevance Jesy has to the subject, a fan of the star replied saying: “Maybe because her music and status appeals to that demographic as well as having kids herself.”

Jesy auditioned for The X-Factor in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Jesy hits out at Gary Barlow

Jesy’s public support of the ban comes after she opened up in a new interview about how Gary Barlow left her “mortified” following her X-Factor audition.

In 2011, Jesy auditioned for the show in front of Gary, Kelly Rowland, Tulisa, and Louis Walsh. She managed to impress everyone but Gary.

The Take That star said Jesy’s audition “lacked individuality” and was “generic”.

“From that minute that he tore me to [bleep], I just wanted to walk off stage. I didn’t care what anyone else had to say. I was just mortified, and all I kept thinking was, I can’t believe all my friends are going to see this. I’m so embarrassed,” she told the MailOnline this week.

“The rest of the judges all said good comments, but the one bad comment, which just sums me up, is the one that got in my head. I remember coming off stage, and I was really crying, and they were literally shoving the camera in my face, saying: ‘Jesy, can you just say to the camera, Gary, I’m going to prove you wrong’,” she then continued.

Jesy eventually went on to win the show alongside her fellow Little Mix bandmates.

Read more: ‘I knew it was bad news’: Jesy Nelson reveals exactly how she found out about her twins’ heartbreaking illness

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page