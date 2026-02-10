Jesy Nelson emotional as she reveals her twins Ocean and Story are back in hospital

Jesy Nelson has revealed that her twins, Ocean and Story, are back in hospital following their SMA diagnosis.

The former Little Mix singer welcomed the girls with ex-fiancé Zion Foster in May last year. They arrived nine weeks early, and spent the first few weeks of their lives in hospital.

Last month, Jesy revealed a further blow as she shared the girls’ SMA diagnosis. Now, she’s shared a post on Instagram showing Ocean and Story in hospital together.

Jesy Nelson shares twins’ SMA diagnosis

Last month, Jesy revealed that Ocean and Story have spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It’s a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness. It gets worse over time, but can be picked up and treated at birth with a simple test – something Jesy is now pushing to make standard in all hospitals.

As a result of their illness, Jesy is unsure if the girls will ever regain the strength in their neck. She’s also been told they may never walk. Following the girls’ diagnosis, Jesy and her fiancé Zion – the girls’ dad – have split.

Now, after revealing that her home looks like a hospital ward, Jesy has posted a picture of the girls and revealed that they are actually back in hospital.

The singer, 34, hasn’t revealed why the girls are in hospital.

‘My heart’

In the picture, they are both seen in the same hospital bed, holding hands. The babies, nine months, are seen with feeding tubes in their nose, and they’re covered up with a blanket.

Writing on top of the picture, Jesy was welling up. She wrote: “Watching TV together holding hands. My heart.”

Jesy also shared two new pictures of the girls yesterday (February 9).

In the snaps, posted on her Stories, she appeared to be out on a walk with Ocean and Story. She affectionately called the girls “Ocean Bear” and “Story Bear”.

Jesy’s new documentary

The singer’s new Prime Video documentary, Life After Little Mix, drops later this week (February 13).

In it, she is set to give a candid insight into life since leaving the band. It’ll also shine a light on her difficult pregnancy with the twins, and their health issues.

