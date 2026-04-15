‘It could have been me’: The moment emotional Tyson Fury learns of Ricky Hatton’s death in At Home With The Furys

Tyson Fury is seen reacting to the tragic death of Ricky Hatton in At Home With The Furys, admitting “it could have been me”.

Series 2 of Tyson and wife Paris’ Netflix show has just dropped, once again following the highs and lows of their family life.

In the final episode, an emotional Tyson responds to the shocking news that his “hero” and boxing legend Ricky has died.

Tyson Fury reacts to Ricky Hatton’s death in At Home With The Furys (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson, 37, describes the moment as a “wake up call” as he hears the news at home in Morecambe. But what exactly led to Ricky’s death?

Tyson Fury reacts to Ricky Hatton’s death

Episode 10 opens with a radio presenter announcing the sad news of Ricky Hatton’s death at the age of 46.

The report explains his body was found at his Manchester home, with police confirming the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes then appear on screen, including a message from Tyson honouring the boxing legend and expressing disbelief at his passing.

A clip of Ricky follows, where he speaks about the challenges of retirement and the isolation that can come with leaving the sport.

Reflecting on the news, Tyson shares how much Ricky meant to him both as a hero growing up and later as a friend.

“It’s not a good thing to wake up in the morning and find out that that’s happened,” he says.

He adds that the impact on Ricky’s family will never fully go away, describing the loss as devastating.

Ricky died in September last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened to Ricky Hatton? When did he die?

Ricky Hatton’s death was confirmed on September 14, 2025. He was found at his home in Manchester.

The former champion, known as The Hitman, had been expected to return to the ring just months later.

An inquest heard his manager, Paul Speak, discovered him unresponsive in his games room before a planned trip to Dubai.

Toxicology reports showed elevated alcohol levels in his system, along with evidence of previous drug use and CTE brain damage.

The NHS links CTE brain damage to repeated blows to the head over time.

His cause of death was recorded as hanging. However, in a narrative verdict, the coroner said she was not satisfied there was clear intent to take his own life.

Tyson reflects on the sad news with his wife Paris (Credit: Netflix)

‘It could have been me’

Tyson has long been open about his struggles with mental health and retirement from boxing.

In the show, he reflects on how deeply the news has affected him and calls it a stark reminder about life.

“Life is short, life is fragile. It’s definitely a wake up call to me,” he says.

He explains that losing someone he admired and worked closely with makes the situation feel even more real and painful.

“I know Ricky Hatton had similar problems to me, so when I heard the news, I was like, That is a [bleep-ing] shock’,” Tyson adds.

“Everybody thinks that being rich or famous would help them in their life or benefit them. The very few people who get there realise that it wasn’t what it was supposed to be.

“You hear of people and these celebrities dying and it doesn’t affect you much as you don’t know them. But when it’s someone you’ve been close to, it affects you a lot.

“It could have been me at any time. It could have been me.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury baffles fans with her accent as she stars in At Home With The Furys

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