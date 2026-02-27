Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for Season 8 on Netflix, and one emotional moment sees Christian Horner opening up to wife Geri Halliwell after losing his job.

In July last year, the 52-year-old was dismissed as team principal and CEO of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. His exit came midway through the 2025 season amid reports of an internal power struggle within the Thai-Austrian outfit, a year after his sex-texting scandal sent shockwaves through the sport.

Christian reportedly left the team with an £80 million settlement. While the development stunned the motorsport world, sources later claimed Geri had sensed for some time that his departure from Red Bull was looming.

Geri comforted her husband (Credit: Netflix)

Christian Horner tells wife Geri Halliwell about sudden axe

The Netflix docuseries captures the moment Christian broke the news to Geri on camera.

Approaching her, he greeted: “Hey darling,” before kissing her on the forehead. “All done and dusted,” he added.

As they sat together, Geri embraced him and kissed his cheek. Trying to remain upbeat, Christian said: “Anyway, onwards and upwards.”

In a confessional, he admitted he was left with a “huge sense of loss and hurt” after being sacked.

“It was all rather sudden. I didn’t get a proper chance to say a proper goodbye,” he explained.

When a visibly emotional Geri asked how he was coping, Christian confessed he “never imagined I’d be in this position”.

He revealed his first reaction was: “[Bleep] them, I’ve had something taken away from me that wasn’t my choice.”

Geri appeared emotional (Credit: Netflix)

What is Christian Horner doing now?

Since stepping away from Formula One, Christian is preparing to head out on his national A Special Evening with Christian Horner tour in Australia.

Originally scheduled for February and March, the dates have now been pushed back to August.

According to the official description: “Presented by DAINTY in a live interview format on stage with interactive fan Q&A, Horner will provide an unfiltered, unprecedented glimpse into the moments and politics that shaped his life at the very top of the sport – both on and off the track.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 is streaming on Netflix now

