Geri Halliwell reportedly ‘locked in crisis talks’ over Christian Horner messaging scandal: ‘It is growing worse by the minute’

Geri Halliwell-Horner is reportedly locked in crisis talks over her husband’s messaging scandal after the texts were leaked online.

The Spice Girl has flown out to Bahrain to join husband Christian Horner at the Grand Prix, but as he stepped out at the event today (Saturday March 2) he was alone, according to MailOnline.

Geri is said to be “distraught and humiliated” over the messages and photos.

Christian was cleared of any wrongdoing earlier this week (Credit: CoverImages)

What was Christian Horner accused of?

Red Bull principal Christian Horner was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague, last month. An independent investigation was launched and Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on the news.

A spokesperson is said to have told the publication: “After the company was made aware of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation was launched.

“This process, which is already ongoing, is being carried out by an external, specialised lawyer. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner himself issued a further statement. He said: “I completely deny these claims.”

Geri has been putting on a brave face, but is said to be devastated (Credit: Cover Images)

Christian Horner cleared, but Geri Halliwell remains ‘in crisis talks’

On Wednesday Red Bull cleared Christian of the allegations, but then the messages themselves were leaked while Geri was flying into Bahrain to confront her husband.

A source has now told The Mirror: “Geri has been locked in crisis talks with her team this week about how to manage all of this. Christian had played down the whole affair to her, but she can’t bear the fact it is now all out in the open.

“She feels like a fool. It has really taken its toll on her and she told pals this week she would not be in Bahrain.”

However they continued that Christian’s mum had been “leaning on her heavily to stand by his side, and publicly back him, and her pleas seem to have worked.”

The source added: “Her own team had been urging her to keep her distance and seek advice.

“They are worried about the impact on both her personally and her brand and want her to pause and consider her next move carefully. She feels ­incredibly torn between the two camps. It’s a horrific situation for her to be in, and it is growing worse by the minute.”

Christian and Geri met in 2009 (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

How Geri Halliwell met Christian Horner

Christian and Geri have been married since May 2015.

They share son Monty together. He turned seven last month. Both Geri and Christian have one child from previous relationships. He has Olivia with ex Beverley Allen. She has Bluebell with ex Sacha Gervasi.

The couple first met in 2009 at the Monaco Grand Prix when Geri was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone. However, they didn’t get together until 2013.

