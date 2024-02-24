Geri Halliwell ‘mortified and angry’ at husband Christian Horner for humiliating her as future of their marriage ‘revealed’

Geri Halliwell is said to be “mortified and angry” with husband Christian Horner for humiliating her, a friend has claimed.

The Spice Girls star hasn’t been seen in public or on social media since allegations of Christian’s “inappropriate behaviour” were first made. Weeks later, it was claimed that messages that were sexual in nature were sent from Christian to a female employee at Red Bull.

He has denied all claims and stated this week that it’s very much “business as usual” for him at Red Bull. However, it’s claimed that at the home he shares with Geri and son Monty, seven, things are strained.

Geri Halliwell hasn’t been seen in public or on social media since the allegations against her husband were made (Credit: Cover Images)

Geri Halliwell ‘flattened’ by allegations against husband Christian Horner

Speaking to Mail Online, one friend claimed that Geri is determined to stand by her husband. However, she has been “flattened” by the allegations.

Earlier this week, Christian said: “It’s business as usual. There obviously is a process. I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but, of course, I’ll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future.”

Geri, meanwhile, has gone to ground, much like in the days after she left the Spice Girls.

It’s been claimed that she’s “struggling to eat and sleep” and that Christian has been trying to “pep her up”.

“I believe she is in on all the lawyers’ calls,. Christian has been telling her that everything is fine, and will be fine — but she just wants it to go away. It’s a real problem as her focus is absolutely him. She is completely loyal to him. That remains,” the source claimed.

Geri is determined to fight for her marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Homewrecker’ claims

What is reportedly particularly troubling for Geri is the fact that the couple worked “very very hard to change how they are perceived” in recent years.

When they first got together, she was branded a “homewrecker”. The comments came after he left his long-term partner and baby daughter to be with Geri.

Almost 10 years later, the pair had turned things around in the press, welcoming a baby of their own and living a quiet life in their stunning home in the Oxfordshire countryside. However, all that has now been tarnished.

“When they started out, they had so much negative press because Geri was portrayed as a homewrecker. But they have worked very, very hard to turn that corner and change how they are perceived. Geri has been ultra cautious with her image, trying so hard to shake off her brassy Ginger Spice past and transform herself into a wholesome Oxfordshire housewife.

“That aspect of this is absolutely devastating for her, but will their marriage end? Probably not. Behind closed doors she won’t let him forget it. But to the outside world, things will be all good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geri (@gerihalliwellhorner)

‘No way’ she’s letting her marriage go

Furthermore, the friend added that, after Geri worked “very hard to get that marriage” there will be “no way she’s letting it go”. They added that the Spice Girl formerly known as Ginger was “determined to find her prince”. And, they said, she felt like she had with Christian.

Nonetheless, she is now said to be “mortified and angry” at her husband of eight and a half years.

ED! has contacted reps for Geri and Christian for comment.

Read more: Geri Halliwell’s businesses lose six-figure sum in fresh blow for star

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.