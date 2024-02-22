Geri Halliwell’s businesses ‘lose six-figure sum’ amid allegations against husband

Geri Halliwell has reportedly been dealt a fresh blow following her husband Christian Horner’s ‘inappropriate behaviour’ scandal.

Christian was recently accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague. The Red Bull boss was accused of sending ‘sexual messages’ to the employee – allegations he has denied.

Now, a new report claims Spice Girl Geri’s personal businesses lost £150,000 last year in yet another blow.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Geri (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Geri Halliwell business

The MailOnline claims that accounts for her main business – Wonderful Productions Limited – show she made a loss in 2023 of £77,994 – compared to a profit of more than £152,000 previously.

Meanwhile, the publication reports that this meant Geri couldn’t pay herself anything compared to the year before. She apparently enjoyed a £762,240 payout from the business.

Elsewhere, Falcon Queen Limited – another company owned by Geri – made losses of £75,521, according to the MailOnline. It ended up £276,000 into the red.

However, the publication claims there’s no suggestion of financial problems within the business as it holds reserves of almost £1.3m.

ED! has contacted reps for Geri for comment.

Christian has denied allegations against him (Credit: Cover Images)

Geri’s husband denies allegations against him

The reports come amid a tough time for Geri. This month, Christian – who married Geri in 2015 – was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

He said at the time: “I completely deny these claims.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull said in a statement earlier this month: “After becoming aware of recent allegations, the company initiated an independent investigation. This investigation, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialised lawyer.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be complete as soon as practicable. It would not be appropriate to make any further comments at this time.”

Geri’s businesses have reportedly lost a six-figure sum (Credit: ITV)

More recently, Christian addressed the allegations at Red Bull Racing’s season launch.

He said: “There have been some allegations made, which I fully deny, so that the investigation is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead, and hopefully it will be concluded in the near future.”

Read more: Christian Horner news: Geri Halliwell’s husband denies claims he sent ‘sexual’ messages to female employee

Sources have claimed that Geri is “just about functioning” amid the allegations. A source told Closer: “Obviously this has been a hellish time for Geri and she’s been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.