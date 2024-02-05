Red Bull boss Christian Horner denies ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims as he issues statement

Red Bull principal Christian Horner has been accused of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a colleague, according to the latest news reports.

It’s claimed that the behaviour of the Red Bull boss, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has been called into question by an employee of the company.

According to reports in the Netherlands, the Formula One giant is now looking into the accusations levelled Horner. The exact nature of the complaint has not been revealed. However, an independent investigation has reportedly been launched.

Christian Horner news: ‘Independent investigation launched’

Earlier today (February 5), Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that senior management within the Red Bull team are aware of the accusations levelled at Horner.

The newspaper reported that chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff was taking the allegations seriously.

The company takes these matters extremely seriously.

A spokesperson is said to have told the publication: “After the company was made aware of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation was launched.

“This process, which is already ongoing, is being carried out by an external, specialised lawyer. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Geri’s husband ‘denies’ the claims

Horner himself issued a further statement. He said: “I completely deny these claims.”

Neither Geri nor Christian has addressed the reports on social media today. Geri last posted on her Instagram grid a week ago, sharing a picture of her with her racehorse.

Geri’s romance with Christian

Christian and Geri have been married since May 2015.

They share son Monty together. Both Geri and Christian have one child from previous relationships.

