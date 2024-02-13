Geri Halliwell ‘just about functioning’ as ‘fairy-tale life in tatters’ amid allegations against husband Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell is said to be in a “state of absolute turmoil” as husband Christian Horner attempts to clear his name after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were levelled at him.

The claims surfaced earlier this month, with Red Bull boss Christian at the centre of a probe by the Formula One team. The allegations are something he denies.

Geri, meanwhile, has gone to ground. And, with the pair set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next year, a source has claimed that her “fairy-tale life” is now in “tatters”.

Geri Halliwell ‘devastated’ by claims against husband

The Spice Girls singer was said to have been left “devastated” by the allegations, which are not said to be sexual in nature.

He has been accused of “incredibly controlling behaviour” towards a female colleague.

An investigation has now been opened by the team.

She’s at rock bottom.

Now, speaking to Closer, a source has claimed it’s been a “hellish time” for Geri, who is trying to “hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside”.

Geri and Christian share son Monty, seven. Geri is also mum to Bluebell from a previous relationship, while Christian has daughter Olivia.

The source said: “Obviously this has been a hellish time for Geri and she’s been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside.

“The media speculation coupled with all the interrogation and drama going on internally has left her fairy-tale life in tatters. She’s at rock bottom – barely sleeping and just about functioning as she struggles to deal with it all.”

This ‘won’t break their family apart’

The insider went on to claim that Geri is feeling “extremely anxious”.

They added: “She’s now panicking that it could start causing tension in their marriage due to what could potentially be months or years of legal drama. She says she feels like she’s in a living nightmare. She is absolutely terrified about how things could unravel.”

The source did add, though, that Geri will be there to support Christian “whatever happens”. They also claimed that the scandal “won’t break their family apart”.

ED! has contacted Geri’s reps for comment.

