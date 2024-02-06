Geri Halliwell ‘devastated’ over details of husband’s ‘behaviour towards female colleague’

Geri Halliwell, 51, has been left “devastated” over allegations made about her husband, Christian Horner, 50, it has been claimed.

Spice Girls star Geri and former racing driver Christian tied the knot in 2015.

Geri Halliwell ‘devastated’ over Christian Horner allegations

Christian has been accused of “incredibly controlling behaviour” by a female colleague, it has been reported.

An investigation has now been opened into the 50-year-old, who is currently the Red Bull Formula One team principal.

Allegations relating to Christian were flying around over the weekend, however, the father-of-two has outright denied them.

“I completely deny these claims,” he said.

A statement from Red Bull said: “After becoming aware of recent allegations, the company initiated an independent investigation. This investigation, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialised lawyer.”

Husband of Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, accused of ‘controlling behaviour’

The statement continued. “The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be complete as soon as practicable. It would not be appropriate to make any further comments at this time.”

However, according to the MailOnline, Horner has described the allegations as “nuts”.

A friend of Geri claims that the singer has been left “devastated” by the accusations against her husband.

However, they claim that she will stand by him in public. “Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids,” a source told The Sun.

“She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

How did Geri and Christian meet?

Geri and Christian first met when the Spice Girls singer was at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009. However, they didn’t begin dating until 2014.

They announced their engagement in 2014, and tied the knot a year later. Their wedding took place in Bedfordshire.

In 2017, Geri and Christian welcomed a son, Montague George Hector Horner.

Both Geri and Christian had children from previous relationships.

