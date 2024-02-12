Inside Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell’s ‘£440m net worth’ and stunning Oxfordshire home: Boating lake, swimming pool, tennis court and farm with animals

Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell have an impressive net worth and real estate portfolio – splitting their time between mansions in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

She’s one fifth of the Spice Girls and he’s the principle of Red Bull Racing, who is currently under investigation amid claims of “inappropriate” behaviour – something he denies.

And, thanks to their jobs, the pair – parents to three kids between them – have two seriously impressive homes and a huge net worth.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have a vast net worth and property portfolio (Credit: Splash News)

What is the net worth of Christian Horner?

The Formula One boss is said to be paid an estimated salary of £8m per year. Geri, meanwhile, has earned a pretty penny since shooting to fame as Ginger Spice.

As a result, it’s estimated that the couple have a combined worth of an incredible £440m.

And, when you look at their homes, you’ll see that the pair more than enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Homes Geri Halliwell shares with husband Christian Horner

Geri, Christian, his daughter Olivia, her daughter Bluebell and their son Monty share two sprawling estates.

One is situated just outside Banbury in Oxfordshire, and Geri and Christian often share pictures of the home on their social media accounts.

The family are more private about their Hertfordshire home. As a result, they rarely share pictures of the home or its grounds.

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: “We’ve lived in this place for about four years and it’s become the perfect home to relax in and get away from it all.

“My son, Monty, loves to ride his toy tractor around the place and in the house. Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool.”

Geri’s Oxfordshire farmhouse: The bedrooms

The couple’s home in Oxfordshire sits in the middle of acres of countryside. It’s a gorgeous Grade-II listed farmhouse that has five bedrooms. Reports recently suggest that the couple were looking to extend to create more space for their growing family.

It’s been reported that four of the five bedrooms have an en suite bathroom.

Geri has shared pictures of a couple of the farmhouse’s bedrooms. The singer and her husband share a four-poster bed with an ornate gold headboard and patterned curtains. She keeps the bed linen simple in shades of white.

Another bedroom features a huge superking bed with a beautiful upholstered headboard. The room has a feature wall of wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint. White bedding is also used in this room.

Christian has also shared a picture with daughter Olivia in her bedroom. The snap saw the pair cuddled up on her bed, which had pink-striped bedding with unicorns printed onto it.

At home with Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell: Living and dining rooms

Downstairs is just as spectacular, with countryside views at every turn.

In the couple’s large oval dining room, sage green wallpaper adorns the walls, with a wooden table and dining chairs making the perfect spot for a family meal.

A vintage gramophone can be seen on the large sideboard, while hanging above is a painting of The Last Supper.

The room is thought to have been transformed for one of son Monty’s birthdays. In the picture, white chairs, the cream dresser and a sofa topped with a Union Jack blanket could be seen. Monty’s birthday balloons were seen floating in front of the windows.

Another snap of the downstairs previously showed Geri and a baby Monty sitting at a grand piano that overlooks the garden. One of Geri and Christian’s wedding photos was sat on top of it, as well as her BRIT Awards.

During lockdown, Geri got her yoga on in the farmhouse’s orangery. It was filled with plants and a grey Chesterfield sofa.

Her living room was the location for the much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion. And the photo of the five women together offered a unique look at Geri’s living room.

It’s a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wood floors. It also has an open fireplace surrounded by various family photos.

Another lounge has a bold red colour scheme, with scarlet walls and a red rug on the wooden floor. There’s a wall-mounted TV and framed family photos hung on the wall.

Christmas saw the couple share a look at another room, complete with log fire and an ornate carved mantelpiece.

The kitchen

Geri’s kitchen is gorgeous, with modern elements sitting nicely alongside the rustic farmhouse feel.

The Spice Girl has a huge cream Aga and a muted colour scheme with painted wooden cabinets and dark gloss worktops. There’s also an island unit in the centre. And Ginger Spice has a coffee machine and Le Creuset mugs.

She’s got a piece of wall art that reads “Love is all you need” hanging above the cabinets. And her KitchenAid is emblazoned with the red, white and blue Union Jack flag.

Among the other quirky additions to the home is a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox. Geri reportedly received as a gift from Christian for her 45th birthday. An original Wurlitzer can cost almost £16k. It’s also claimed the have a room-sized safe, a huge wood-panelled study and a conservatory.

Let’s go outside

The not-so-humble abode sits on acres of land and is said to have a tennis court, a duck pond which they use for boating and stables.

The farm animals include three miniature donkeys named Betsy, Bobby and Nelly. There are also horses, goats and chickens – one of whom is called Ginger – living on the farm.

There’s also an enormous greenhouse and various vegetable patches. Geri showed her grow-your-own skills in one snap where she was raspberry picking with Monty.

And Geri even has a well in the garden!

What’s next for the farmhouse?

As well as what looks like an indoor pool, January 2024 saw the couple submit plans for an outdoor pool.

According to MailOnline, the couple want to install the pool in their garden, as well as new decorative planting and a heat pump to keep the water warm. The 40ft by 16ft pool complete with a fountain, topiary, sunbeds and a 6ft-deep end will sit alongside their greenhouse and to the side of the main home.

