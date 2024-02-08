Inside Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner’s relationship – from ‘wedding boycott’ to ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims

Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner are in the news this week following allegations against him over “inappropriate behaviour”.

Singer Geri is said to be “devastated” over Red Bull boss Christian being investigated by his Formula 1 team amid allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague. He has denied the claims.

Now, reports claim Geri is standing by him amid the claims. The pair married in 2015 and have one child together. Let’s take a look inside their whirlwind relationship.

Christian has denied claims of “inappropriate behaviour” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Geri Halliwell and husband: Wedding ‘boycott’

Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015 after getting together in early 2014 following his split from Beverley Allen the previous year.

The pair had actually met years earlier when Spice Girl Geri was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009.

There has been controversy surrounding Geri and Christian’s romance however.

After getting engaged just nine months after getting together, Christian’s parents reportedly refused to attend his wedding to Geri. In late 2014, a family member reportedly told the Mirror: “You can say that his parents are absolutely devastated. We won’t be going to the wedding. There is a lot more to this story than people know about – to do with his ex-partner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geri (@gerihalliwellhorner)

Family ‘rift’

Christian and ex Beverley had been together for 14 years and their daughter, Olivia, was born in October 2013. In March 2014, Geri and Christian confirmed their romance.

Eventually, Christian patched things up with ex Beverley and his parents it seems. Last year, he told The Telegraph: “I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It’s totally harmonious.”

He added: “You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn’t marry Geri because she’s a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her. It will be 10 years this time next year and we’ve been happily married for seven. We’re very different characters but we compliment each other well.”

Following the couple’s marriage, they welcomed son Monty in 2017. Geri is also mum to daughter Bluebell, 17. Meanwhile, Christian has daughter Olivia, 10, with ex Beverley.

Geri and Christian dealt with some controversy at the start of their relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Inappropriate behaviour’ allegations

Recently, Christian has denied claims of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague. According to reports, an independent investigation has been launched. A hearing will take place on Friday (February 9).

In a statement, Red Bull said: “It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Meanwhile, Christian has insisted: “I completely deny these claims.”

Behind the scenes, Geri is reportedly “in full lockdown”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geri (@gerihalliwellhorner)

A friend told the Daily Mail: “Geri is in full lockdown and not talking to anyone at the moment. Christian is speaking privately and says that he will clear his name and come through this, but Geri seems to be simply too upset to engage with anyone. Just lots of tears.

“She will stand by him and be at his side just as much as she always has been. She never misses a race and that will not change.”

