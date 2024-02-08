Geri Halliwell ‘too upset’ to talk to anyone as husband Christian Horner fights to ‘clear his name’ amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims

Geri Halliwell is said to be “too upset to engage with anyone” as her husband battles to save his career.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Geri’s husband Christian Horner was being investigated by his Formula 1 team amid claims of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

It’s claimed that the behaviour of the Red Bull boss, who is married to Spice Girl Geri, has been called into question by an employee of the company.

And, as a result, Geri is said to be “devastated”.

Husband of Geri Halliwell under investigation

An independent investigation has been launched, with the hearing set for tomorrow (February 9), according to GB News.

In a statement, Red Bull said: “It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.” Christian denied the claims. He said: “I completely deny these claims.”

But a friend has speculated that Ginger Spice Geri is struggling and has been shedding “lots of tears“.

Geri in ‘full lockdown’ and crying ‘lots of tears’

The friend told the Daily Mail: “Geri is in full lockdown and not talking to anyone at the moment. Christian is speaking privately and says that he will clear his name and come through this, but Geri seems to be simply too upset to engage with anyone. Just lots of tears.”

However, they added that she is determined to stand by her husband, who she married in 2015. The couple share six-year-old son Monty together.

The pal then added: “She will stand by him and be at his side just as much as she always has been. She never misses a race and that will not change.”

Red Bull launch next week: ‘Horner will definitely not be there’

However, it has been claimed that Christian will miss next week’s launch of Red Bull’s new car for the 2024 season.

Insiders have claimed that the team’s plans ahead of the new season have been thrown into chaos in the last few days.

And, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde said that he does not think Horner will be present at the unveiling.

Speaking to the DRS De Race Show podcast, he said: “No [I don’t think he will be at the launch]. Horner is being checked out internally by Red Bull.

“Believe me, when that presentation comes next week, Horner will definitely not be there,” he then added.

ED! has contacted reps for Geri and Christian for comment.

