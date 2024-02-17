Christian Horner news: Geri Halliwell’s husband denies claims he sent ‘sexual’ messages to female employee

In Christian Horner news, the husband of Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell has been dealt a further blow amid claims of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee.

The 50-year-old former racing driver has been accused of sending “sexual messages” to an employee – something he denies.

Christian has been subject to some allegations (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Christian Horner accused of ‘incredibly controlling’ behaviour

Earlier this month, Christian was accused of “incredibly controlling” behaviour towards a female employee.

“I completely deny these claims,” he said at the time.

“After becoming aware of recent allegations, the company initiated an independent investigation. This investigation, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialised lawyer,” a statement from Red Bull said.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be complete as soon as practicable. It would not be appropriate to make any further comments at this time,” they then added.

A source told the MailOnline that Horner described the situation as “nuts”.

Christian has denied the allegations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christian Horner accused of sending sexual messages to female employee

Now, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has alleged that Horner reportedly sent the female employee in question some “sexually-orientated” texts. The texts were reportedly sent over an “extended period of time”.

The publication has also claimed that Horner’s lawyers allegedly tried to settle the case with payment.

However, Horner has vehemently denied the allegations and is said to be taking legal action against De Telegraaf.

ED! has contacted Horner’s reps for comment.

Geri has been left at ‘rock bottom’ by the allegations (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Christian addresses allegations

Earlier this week, Christian addressed the allegations at Red Bull Racing’s season launch.

“Inevitably there has been a distraction, but the team are very together,” he said.

He then added: “There have been some allegations made, which I fully deny, so that the investigation is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead, and hopefully it will be concluded in the near future.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Christian’s wife, Geri, is “just about functioning” amid the allegations being made against her husband.

“Obviously this has been a hellish time for Geri and she’s been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside,” a source told Closer magazine.

“The media speculation coupled with all the interrogation and drama going on internally has left her fairy-tale life in tatters. She’s at rock bottom – barely sleeping and just about functioning as she struggles to deal with it all.”

