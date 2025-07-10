‘Real reason’ Geri Halliwell didn’t attend Mel B’s wedding amid concerns over Christian Horner marriage

There has been much speculation as to why Spice Girl Geri Halliwell didn’t attend Mel B’s wedding over the weekend. But could concerns about her own relationship have been the reason behind Geri’s absence?

On Saturday (July 5), Mel, 50, married hairstylist Rory Mcphee, 37, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. It is the same venue where Prince Charles and Lady Diana married in 1981.

Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton was the only member of the group to attend Mel’s big day. She attended alongside her Damage star husband Jade Jones and teenage son Beau.

Mel C revealed she couldn’t be there due to performing in Sweden. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham was reportedly out of the country with other plans.

Geri was in the UK but decided to support her husband, Christian Horner, at the British Grand Prix…

Mel got married to hairstylist Rory last weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Geri Halliwell not attend Mel B’s wedding?

Since the big day, Geri and Christian have remained in the headlines. Yesterday (July 9), it was reported that Christian had been sacked from Red Bull after a female staff member accused him of inappropriate behaviour last year – he was cleared of the allegations twice.

What happens in private is another matter.

However, PR expert Fiona Harrold exclusively told Entertainment Daily that she believes the reason for Geri’s absence from Mel B’s wedding could be linked to her hubby’s sudden axing.

“Her husband, Christian Horner, has just been sensationally sacked from his role as Red Bull boss, where he has been for 20 years,” she said. Fiona added that she thinks there was “no doubt that Geri knew that this was about to happen and was probably in no mood to be seen by the world’s media or celebrating another’s happy marriage, with her own under scrutiny”.

Geri did not attend Mel’s wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It must come as a huge blow ‘

“No one really knows what goes on in a marriage. But we know that Geri has chosen to stand by her man,” Fiona added to ED!.

“Ever since the ‘sexting’ scandal broke a year ago, when texts were leaked of his messages to a Red Bull employee, Geri has publicly supported her husband.”

And, after “taking opportunities to be photographed standing next to him”, Fiona said his sacking a year on “must come as a huge blow as it will put the spotlight on her husband and their relationship once again”.

However, while she believes Geri “will continue to stand by her man in public”, she stated: “What happens in private is another matter.”

Ex’s cancer death

Since being sacked, it has been revealed that Christian’s ex-partner, Beverley Allen, died two years after being diagnosed with eye cancer.

They were together between 1998 and 2013, when they split. The break-up came months after welcoming daughter, Olivia. Christian then courted controversy as he started his romance with the Spice Girl.

