Inside Mel B’s wedding – celeb guests; only Spice Girl to attend; dog’s adorable role, meaning behind dress and party bus to ‘£28,000’ reception

Mel B has tied the knot to husband Rory McPhee – and it looked like a truly beautiful wedding!

The Spice Girl, 50, first started dating hairstylist Rory, 37, back in 2018. Going from strength to strength, the pair got engaged in 2022 and on Saturday (July 5) Mel and Rory made it official and got married!

But what pop star left the guests ‘in tears’ after a moving performance at the ceremony? What was the meaning behind Mel’s gorgeous dress? And what role did her beloved dog Cookie play in the ceremony? Here, ED! taking a look inside Mel B’s special day.

The Spice Girl tied the knot! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity guests at Mel B’s wedding

As you’d expect, Mel B had a ton of celeb guests at her wedding – which took place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the venue where Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981.

Before the ceremony, several famous faces arrived – with Spice Girl Emma Bunton leading the pack, with husband Jade Jones and teenage son Beau.

Several celebs were in attendance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Baby Spice looked stunning in a baby pink minidress which she paired with a matching fascinator. The singer slipped into a pair of high heels and opted for a white leather clutch to complete the look.

Other celebs at the do included Alan Carr and Celebrity Big Brother star, Angellica Bell. Comedian Katherine Ryan and Tom Allen were in attendance too as well as model Cara Delevingne and Daisy Lowe.

Emma was the only Spice Girl to attend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where were Spice Girls at Mel B’s wedding?

Spice Girls fans hoping for a reunion at Mel B’s wedding were no doubt disappointed. Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend.

Despite not showing up, Mel B’s Spice Girl bandmate Victoria Beckham reached out to Mel B and shared a sweet message on Instagram.

“Congratulations @officialmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Mel. She then added: “@rorymcphee is a very lucky man! xx.”

Melanie Chisholm – who couldn’t attend due to a performance in Sweden – also shared a tribute to Mel B. She wrote on Instagram: “So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn’t be there. Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee!”

Mel looked sensational in the frock (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel B’s dress at wedding

It’s fair to say Mel looked absolutely stunning thanks to her jaw-dropping dress. The stylish frock is from British designer Josephine Scott, via bridal boutique Evelie Bridal.

It featured a sheer illusion design and was adorned with white scattered pearls.

Designer Josephine told MailOnline about the dress: “Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look.

“She’s iconic, powerful, and radiant — and this dress had to be worthy of that. Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power.”

It was reported that Mel was walked down the aisle by her pal and journalist James Steen, following the death of her dad in 2017.

Mel’s dog played a part in the service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel’s dog’s special role

At the wedding, Mel made sure her beloved pup, a Yorkshire Terrier called Cookie, had an important and unique role to play. As MailOnline reports, Cookie was the ringbearer.

Before the ceremony began, the pooch – who was dyed pink – was carried into the iconic venue.

Usually, dogs are not allowed inside St Paul’s, with the exception of guide dogs, hearing dogs or registered assistance dogs.

Emma reportedly performed (Credit: SpashNews.com)

Emma Bunton’s moving performance

Inside the ceremony, emotions reportedly ran high as Mel and Rory – who looked dapper in a traditional Scottish kilt – exchanged vows.

What’s more, Emma Bunton even reportedly performed the 2000 Spice Girls tune, Let Love Lead the Way during the service.

As HELLO reports, the performance reportedly brought many guests to tears, with attendees saying it was “emotional” and “beautiful”.

Guests were taken to the reception in a party bus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel’s party bus

After the stunning service, newlyweds Mel and Rory headed off to their reception in a horse-drawn white carriage.

Meanwhile, the guests were invited to board a party bus (a classic red London double-decker bus) to take them to the reported £28,000 post-nuptial celebrations at The Shard, London.

It was previously reportedly that the new couple would be celebrating their marriage at the Shangri-La at The Shard.

“The Shard says that brides and grooms can ‘celebrate their special day in the clouds with enchanting London views, your special day will be as breathtaking as your love story’ and that is exactly what Mel wants,” a source told MailOnline.

The iconic restaurant charges £280 per person, so Mel could be looking at forking out £28,000 just for food and drinks.

Read more: Inside Mel B’s shocking private life – breaking Peter Andre’s heart, baby with Eddie Murphy, domestic violence, being ‘intimate’ with Geri and marrying her new man

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.