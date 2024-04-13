Inside Mel B’s shocking private life – breaking Peter Andre’s heart, baby with Eddie Murphy, domestic violence, being ‘intimate’ with Geri and marrying her new man

Mel B – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, April 13) – has had a very eventful life over the past couple of decades.

From breaking Peter Andre‘s heart to having a baby with Eddie Murphy, here’s an inside look at the Spice Girls star’s romances.

Mel has had an eventful private life (Credit: ITV)

Mel B and Peter Andre

The Spice Girls star’s first relationship was with a girl when she was in her teens. The relationship lasted four years. However, her first high-profile romance happened when she was 21 years old.

Back in 1996, Mel dated Australian pop star Peter Andre.

They were together for nine months, before Mel broke Peter’s heart – as the now 51-year-old singer once claimed.

He made the claim during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories back in 2011.

“I really liked Mel but she broke my heart. She treated me like I’d treated other women in the past and she made me grow up,” he said.

However, the former couple have remained “good friends”. This is despite Mel referring to Peter as a “booty call” in previous interviews, however!

Mel broke Peter’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Fjolnir Thorgeirsson

Despite being with Peter at the time, Mel was also seeing Icelandic businessman Fjolnir Thorgeirsson.

They went public with their relationship in 1997 and got engaged in 1998.

However, their relationship came to an end when the Spice Girls embarked on their world tour.

They did have each other’s names tattooed on them, though, according to Fjolnir.

Mel married Jimmy in 1998 (Credit: BBC)

Jimmy Gulzar

In 1998, Mel got two months into her relationship with Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar. They met while on the Spiceworld tour.

In September 1998, they got married – and Mel changed her stage name to Mel G.

In February 1999, they welcomed their first daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar.

However, a year later, Mel filed for divorce. She won custody of Phoenix and moved to LA – and Jimmy followed.

Jimmy was later prosecuted for threatening Mel and assaulting her sister. He was accused of spitting in the face of Danielle Brown and grabbing her round the neck in the 2001 attack. His brief said: “He let anger get the better of him.”

Max dated Mel in the early noughties (Credit: HeyUGuys / YouTube)

Max Beesley

There aren’t many details about Mel’s relationship with Max. The romance took place between 2000 and 2002.

English actor Max is known for appearing in a number of high-profile TV shows, including Suits, Empire, and new Netflix show, The Gentleman.

During an interview with the Evening Standard in 2012, Max blamed his relationship with Mel on almost ruining his career.

“It damaged my career 100%. I was getting painted with the same celebrity brush as her, and nobody was paying any attention to my work, which was really unfortunate,” he said.

“Everything slowed right down.”

Christine and Mel were together for five years (Credit: Hollywood On Top / YouTube)

Christine Crokos

Following her relationship with Max, Mel moved on to begin a relationship with movie producer, Christine.

They were together between 2002 and 2006 and lived together in LA.

During an interview with Gay Star News, Mel hit back at the prospect that her relationship with Christine had been “experimentation”.

“It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years,” she said.

During the interview, which took place in 2018, Mel gushed over her ex.

“She’s now in an amazing, committed relationship with a woman. They’re starting a family together next year,” she revealed.

Eddie has a child with Mel (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Mel B and Eddie Murphy

In 2006, Mel and Hollywood star Eddie had a brief relationship. They had plans to marry in December 2006, however their relationship came to an end before then.

In July 2006, while on holiday with Eddie in Mexico, Mel fell pregnant. In April 2007, Mel gave birth to her second daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown.

However, Eddie initially denied that Angel was his, until a DNA test proved otherwise. In 2009, Mel was granted full custody of Angel.

In her autobiography, Brutally Honest, which came out in 2018, Mel described Eddie as the “great love of her life”.

She also revealed that he had little to do with Angel. However, he now helps with her upbringing and sees Angel on a semi-regular basis.

Mel and Stephen split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Belafonte

In 2007, while she was pregnant with Angel, Mel began seeing Stephen. They married in secret in Las Vegas in June 2007. They later renewed their vows in front of their families in a ceremony in Egypt.

In 2011, Mel gave birth to her third daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.

However, in 2016, Mel and Stephen separated, with the singer filing for divorce in 2017. She accused the film producer of emotional, financial and physical abuse.

Mel claimed “[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way … destroy my career and take my kids from me”.

Earlier this year, Mel opened up about the relationship. “I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and panic attacks because I don’t trust myself, how could I when I thought that person loved me? I’m all about girl power but I was powerless,” she said on Loose Women.

“I had lots of head-tapping things to ease the trauma because I didn’t want to talk about it.”

Stephen has always denied the allegations made against him.

Rory McPhee

Mel has been in a relationship with hairdresser Rory since 2018, according to reports.

They got engaged in 2022 and in 2024, it was revealed that Victoria Beckham would be designing her bandmate’s wedding dress.

During an interview with The Sun this year, Mel hinted that she could get married in St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

“As I have an MBE I am allowed to marry at St Paul’s. They only do a small number of weddings a year so we are on the waiting list,” she said.

“Because I have been married twice before we talked about that. I was very open and honest.”

She then added: “I take marriage seriously and am actually very traditional. I spoke about how I was married for 10 very abusive years,” she then continued.

Geri and Mel shared an intimate moment (Credit: The View / YouTube)

Mel B and Geri Horner

There isn’t a date on this, but Mel has confirmed that she and bandmate Geri were intimate at one point together.

She confirmed the shock news during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2019. When asked if she’d slept with Geri in an “intimate” manner, Mel nodded.

Geri, however, wasn’t happy with the revelation, accusing it of being “hurtful” towards her family.

Mel responded, saying: “I just said it was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that. It’s the press [who] have taken it onto a whole new level.”

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10am on Saturday, April 13.

