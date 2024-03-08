Christian Horner shares impact sexting scandal has had on wife Geri and their children: ‘It’s not pretty’

Red Bull principal Christian Horner has said he’s had the full support of wife Geri Halliwell during his controversial Red Bull sexting scandal.

Christian has broken his silence to reveal the Spice Girls star has been “phenomenally supportive” but admitted it has been a “very trying period”.

He also addressed the impact it’s had on his marriage, and their children. They share son Monty, seven, Geri’s daughter Bluebell, 17, and his daughter Olivia, 10.

Geri Halliwell’s marriage to Christian Horner has been in the spotlight of late (Credit: Splash News)

Christian Horner on ‘very trying period’ and Geri Halliwell’s ‘support’

Breaking his silence about the impact on his family at a press conference, Christian said: “My wife has been ­phenomenally supportive throughout this as have my family. It’s obviously been a very trying period. I’m married and have three children.

I’m very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife.

“When that intrusion includes your children and the scrutiny that is placed on my marriage… I’m very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife. And I’m the only one that has been named in this.

“It’s very challenging. Because when there’s children involved, when there’s families, parents involved, it’s not pretty. It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go ­Formula One racing.”

He spoke out further about the “great interest” surrounding the Red Bull scandal, saying: “Obviously there’s been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this. But one has to go back to the basis that a grievance was raised, it was investigated, and it was ­dismissed. Obviously it’s been of great interest. But I think it is time now to draw a line under it.”

Geri Halliwell broke her cover at the Bahrain Grand last weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Female accuser suspended

Christian’s comment come amid allegations that the female Red Bull employee who made the claims has been suspended. A source told The Sun this week that it came after it became “obvious” the situation “could not continue”.

A source said: “It became obvious that the situation could not ­continue. It was decided to ­suspend her on full pay while internal inquiries continue. Anyone reading the messages could see that they were full of holes and did not present the full picture of what had been going on.

“There were concerns about her reliability regarding both her conduct during the inquiry and since she returned to work in contact with Christian.”

ED! has contacted Red Bull for comment.

Read more: Geri Halliwell ‘locked in crisis talks’ amid Christian Horner sexting scandal

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK