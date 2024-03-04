Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner put on a united front over the weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It was the first time she had been seen since allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against her husband, the team principal at F1 team Red Bull Racing.

He has always maintained his innocence. And, last week, an internal investigation cleared Christian of any wrongdoing.

So who is the female employee at the centre of the allegations against Christian Horner, the husband of Geri Halliwell? Here’s all we know…

Christian Horner probe: Text messages leaked

After Christian was cleared by the internal investigation, a number of messages alleged to have been sent between Horner and the female employee came to light.

The messages contained flirty exchanges, pictures and more mundane chats. These included talk of the weather and Christian enjoying a bowl of Coco Pops before bed.

They were sent from an anonymous email address to nearly 150 F1 figures. And it’s claimed that the release of the messaged marked the first time his marriage to Geri was “in question”.

Geri would like the female colleague – who she knew before her appointment – to be out of the picture as much as possible.

It’s claimed that Geri went into “meltdown” over the messages. A source claimed to The Sun that she’s laid down “strict ground rules” for her husband as a result of the texts.

She is also said to have “read her husband the riot act” before putting on a show of unity with him in front of the cameras at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday (March 2).

The source speculated: “Although she smiled for the cameras at the Grand Prix, Geri has laid down some strict ground rules. One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman. But that is difficult because of her role at Red Bull.

“And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends. For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague – who she knew before her appointment – to be out of the picture as much as possible.”

Geri Halliwell ‘knew female accuser before she worked at Red Bull’

It has been claimed that Geri was familiar with the woman in question before she started working with Christian. In fact, it’s even been reportedy that she helped her secure the job.

A claimed to the Daily Mail: “They actually have a mutual friend and Geri liked her. In fact, she would speak positively about her. She heard she was in line for the job and randomly, one of Geri’s old friends from her Spice Girls days knows this woman. So Geri put a word in.

“Geri likes to think she is a girl’s girl in many way. She thought she was doing a good thing back then. You can only imagine how she may regret that now.”

‘She’s very unhappy’

Following the outcome of the investigation, a relation of the woman at the centre of the claims has allegedly spoken to the Daily Mail.

They claimed to have “no idea” who was responsible for the message leak. But added that there was “never any relationship between her and Christian”.

They then added: “She doesn’t discuss that sort of stuff with us. If you work for a person like him, you live with many pieces of information that are not to be disclosed.

“We speak every day and she’s very unhappy. In her way of thinking it’s all very one-sided and she’s been crucified.”

Speaking about the probe, the relative added: “They’ve made comparisons in the newspapers about Christian being grilled for 12 hours or so… well how many hours was she grilled for? They don’t ask that question, but it is a lot more than that.”

Staying in ‘job she loves’

Nonetheless, it’s understood the woman is still working for Red Bull. It’s said to be a “job she loves” and one that she will reportedly keep.

However, it’s claimed that the woman remained at home in the UK this weekend while Christian, Geri and members of the Red Bull Racing team headed to Bahrain for the Grand Prix.

Husband of Geri Halliwell to keep his job

Christian will also keep his job, with the man himself commenting that he “absolutely” expects to remain in charge.

A spokesperson for Red Bull added: “There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing.'”

ED! has contacted reps for Geri and Christian for comment.

