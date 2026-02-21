Vanessa Feltz shows off incredible figure as celebrates 64th birthday in swimsuit

Vanessa Feltz looked nothing short of incredible as she celebrated her 64th birthday.

The TV legend turned 64 on Saturday (February 21), and to celebrate, she headed abroad for a holiday with her nearest and dearest.

Pulling out all the stops for the occasion, Vanessa and her pals have been living it up in a lush villa complete with a pool.

Vanessa looked incredible in a baby pink dress (Credit: InstagramStory)

Vanessa Feltz wows in birthday snaps

On Saturday (February 21) Vanessa took to her Instagram and shared a slew of snaps from her birthday celebrations.

Posing near the pool, Vanesa looked nothing short of sensational in a baby pink maxi dress that showed off her fabulous figure.

Posing up a storm, she wore a pair of sunglasses and had her famous blonde locks styled in bouncy waves. In another snap she could be seen rocking sunglasses and a headband that read ‘it’s my birthday’.

Vanessa later got changed into a swimming costume and headed into the pool for a dip. The TV star oozed confidence in a photo of her sitting on a lilo in the pool.

She went for a dip in the pool (Credit: InstagramStory)

Vanessa’s weight loss journey

Throughout the years, Vanessa has been open about her weight loss journey.

During an appearance on Loose Women, Vanessa confessed she started dieting at the tender age of nine. And, after splitting from her husband, surgeon Michael Kurer, she revealed that he had called her “disgustingly fat” during their relationship.

In 2010 though, and after years of yo-yo dieting, Vanessa had a gastric band fitted. Fast forward to 2018, and after the gastric band slipped, she decided to get gastric bypass surgery the following year. Since then, she has been able to lose five stone and maintain her weight.

Despite being happy with the results, she still regrets having the surgery.

Speaking to ED! in March last year on behalf of Heart Bingo, Vanessa admitted: “I wish I waited to take bloody weight-loss jabs, which I would’ve been delighted to take.” She then declared: “It’s much cheaper!”

Vanessa’s challenges after weight loss

The biggest change Vanessa has noticed since keeping the weight off is how people have reacted.

“People, usually men, are like: ‘Oh, I didn’t fancy you before, but now I do.’ Or: ‘I didn’t think you were a contender before, but now I do,'” she said.

“Some say: ‘Gosh, you’ve done so well,’ and give you a pat on the bum and a pat on the head, and all you do is just give them a really hard kick in the balls for being so bloody presumptuous and rude.”

She continued: “I don’t think people who give a damn really treat you differently if you’re thinner. Especially now when everyone’s thinner because of weight-loss jabs. Everyone has suddenly got thinner. Everyone that had a weight problem your whole life, suddenly hasn’t.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz admits ‘there’s nothing more embarrassing’ as she shares dating confession

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know