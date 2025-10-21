Vanessa Feltz has opened up about an “embarrassing” date she found herself on that left her “feeling a bit shrunken”.

The 63-year-old presenter was left heartbroken a few years back when she discovered fiancé Ben Ofoedu had cheated on her. They split in 2023.

Singer Ben has since moved on with Vanessa Brown, who is 23 years his junior. In July, the pair tied the knot in a £100k wedding in Cumbria.

Vanessa, meanwhile, has been vocal about finding a new partner and even confessed earlier this year that she was secretly seeing someone last year. But now the TV legend has made a heartbreaking confession about dating.

Vanessa Feltz on dating again

In 2023, Vanessa revealed she had called it quits with Ben after 16 years together due to his cheating. Ben, 53, then found love again with Vanessa Brown, who is 23 years his junior, last year, whilst he was still with his old girlfriend, Precious.

However, despite things ending badly with ex Ben, this has not stopped Vanessa from dipping her toe into the dating world.

“You know, everybody tells me it’s a numbers game and you only need to meet one person that’s right for you. Just one. That’s all you need. So keep persisting, keep trying and don’t take it too personally if it doesn’t work out,” Vanessa recently told OK! Magazine.

‘It is quite demoralising’

Despite her positive attitude, Vanesa hasn’t been having the best of luck when it comes to finding a new man. She revealed: “But it is quite demoralising and it is quite difficult to keep your chin up and keep on trying.

“There’s nothing more embarrassing than a date that just doesn’t work. You go home feeling a bit shrunken and with a big knock to your confidence. However much you tell yourself it’s nothing to do with you and it’s really to do with them, it still feels as if it’s to do with you.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Entertainment Daily earlier this year, Vanessa confessed that she was secretly happy with someone last year.

“I was going out with someone last year that nobody found out about,” she told ED!. “That was quite good for about four and a half to five months. But with the exception of that, I’ve been on my own the whole time since and before.”

Vanessa admitted she wishes she felt content without a man in her life. However, she doesn’t.

“I’d like to be like my pal, Linda Robson. She’s like: ‘I know I don’t need a man. I’m not interested. They’re in much more trouble than they’re worth.’ She always says: ‘I’ve got my kids, I’ve got my job, I’ve got my holidays, I’ve got my life. What the hell do I need a man for?’ I think it’s absolutely great to feel like that. But unfortunately, I don’t. I wish I did,” she added.

