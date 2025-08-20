Vanessa Feltz finally breaks silence over ex Ben Ofoedu’s wedding

Ben Ofoedu hasn’t stopped talking about ex Vanessa Feltz since he married ‘Vanessa 2.0’ last month – and now the talk show queen has finally hit back.

Vanessa Feltz, 63, and Ben Ofoedu, 53, were together for 17 years. They got engaged but never made it down the aisle. Vanessa kicked him to the kerb after discovering he’d cheated on her.

Fast forward to February 2025 and Ben was engaged to Vanessa Brown – 23 years his junior. However, instead of focusing on their own relationship, the pair threw continuous jibes at TV legend Vanessa, including on their wedding day…

Ben Ofoedu rants about Vanessa Feltz at his own wedding

Ahead of the wedding, Ben revealed he calls wife Vanessa ‘Vanessa 2.0’.

Speaking on his wedding day, immediately after the ceremony, he also lashed out. “I know she [Vanessa Feltz] will look at these pictures today and see that everyone here knows the truth about our relationship and the narrative she spun. This love with Vanessa [Brown] has made me realise that the other one didn’t love me as much as she made out, we had two different definitions of love.”

Brown also commented. She declared: “I couldn’t care less about her. She is his ex – I have exes – and they’re in the past. Why would you care? Enjoy your retirement, your family and just chill. Stop talking about it. It’s so tragic! Part of me feels sorry for her. But it’s my life and I don’t care.”

More recently, Vanessa Brown, 30, has branded Vanessa Feltz “tragic”. Another apparent swipe came during their honeymoon, when the one-hit wonder bizarrely wore a cap with ‘2.0’ embroidered on the front.

Vanessa hits back

Now, Vanessa Feltz’s pals have apparently spoken out, branding Ben’s behaviour “pathetic” – and it seems the chat show queen agreed.

She reshared an article that claims Ben’s pals have turned on him over the comments. “Thank you,” she posted, screenshotting the article’s headline, but covering Ben’s name with a series of Xs.

“Despite claiming newfound happiness, Ben Ofoedu’s words betray a lingering obsession with Vanessa Feltz. Friends are starting to worry,” the headline read. Vanessa’s daughter Saskia commented on the post with several clapping hand emojis.

In the article, published in the Express, friends are quoted as saying: “Some of Ben’s friends wish he’d put a sock in it. It’s a bit pathetic now and seems to be the only way he can get any press attention.

“Two years and eight months after Vanessa threw him out after a woman he was cheating with trolled her younger daughter on Christmas Day 2022, he continues to keep himself in the public eye by making vicious comments about her to the media. Even though he is newly married the assaults on Vanessa keep on coming.”

‘Pipe down and give it a rest’

The source added: “How must his new wife – whom he calls ‘Vanessa 2.0’ – be feeling when he constantly harps on about his ex. He even gave interviews about her at their wedding – such odd behaviour. ‘When will he focus on his new marriage, stop using Feltz to get attention, pipe down and give it a rest?”

Ben’s baby plans

For their part, Ben and wife Vanessa insist they’re happily married and, speaking from their honeymoon in Verona, revealed they are now trying for a baby.

“God is watching, smiling upon us, so we could be very blessed,” Ben told the Mail. “If we do have a baby girl, we’d love to call it Verona.”

